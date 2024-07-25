U.S. Chamber Issues Statement After California Supreme Court Upholds Prop. 22

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Employment Policy Division Senior Vice President Glenn Spencer issued the following statement after the California Supreme Court upheld Proposition 22 today.

"Today's decision by the California Supreme Court is a win for workers who choose independent contracting for its greater work-life balance, flexibility, and the opportunity to be their own boss."

"And it’s a win for California consumers who benefit from services provided by independent workers and digital platforms."

"Congress, other state legislatures, and government agencies should take note. The U.S. Chamber will continue to protect economic opportunities for independent contracting, including in our recent lawsuit against the Department of Labor's rule that threatens this freedom."

The U.S. Chamber filed an amicus brief in the case.