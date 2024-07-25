Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,671 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Chamber Issues Statement After California Supreme Court Upholds Prop. 22

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce Employment Policy Division Senior Vice President Glenn Spencer issued the following statement after the California Supreme Court upheld Proposition 22 today.

"Today's decision by the California Supreme Court is a win for workers who choose independent contracting for its greater work-life balance, flexibility, and the opportunity to be their own boss."

 "And it’s a win for California consumers who benefit from services provided by independent workers and digital platforms."

"Congress, other state legislatures, and government agencies should take note. The U.S. Chamber will continue to protect economic opportunities for independent contracting, including in our recent lawsuit against the Department of Labor's rule that threatens this freedom."

The U.S. Chamber filed an amicus brief in the case.

You just read:

U.S. Chamber Issues Statement After California Supreme Court Upholds Prop. 22

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more