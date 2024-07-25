Canadian Red Cross launches appeal for people affected by Alberta Wildfires

OTTAWA, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross has launched the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal to help people and communities impacted by wildfires in Alberta.

Donations to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for assisting those impacted in Jasper and other affected areas in Alberta with immediate and ongoing relief including financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

People in Canada wishing to make a donation to the 2024 Alberta Wildfires Appeal can do so:

Online www.redcross.ca;

By calling 1-800-418-1111;

By texting ABFIRES to 45678 to donate $10.



About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

