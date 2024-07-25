1,600 acres along Missouri River transferred to Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska

Roughly 1,600 acres of land along the Missouri River in Woodbury County is being transferred from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska after President Biden signed the Winnebago Land Transfer Act.

The Act was passed by unanimous consent by the U.S. Congress.

The land, known as Winnebago Bend Wildlife Area, including the majority of the waterfowl refuge at Snyder Bend Wildlife Area, will become part of the Winnebago Reservation. It will be posted with signs stating that Winnebago Bend and the portion of Snyder Bend is no longer open for public use.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources had agreed to manage the land for public hunting and other recreation in 1981.