At Opioid Response Summit, Governor Mills Urges Maine People to Continue Fight Against Opioid Epidemic

July 25, 2024



Governor says encouraging data showing decline in overdose deaths in Maine is €˜a reason to hope, but not to rest.'

Auburn, MAINE €“ During remarks today at the sixth annual Governor's Opioid Response Summit, Governor Janet Mills welcomed data showing that overdose deaths continue to decline in Maine but urged attendees not to grow complacent in the fight against the opioid epidemic.

The Governor today reported that preliminary data shows Maine is on track to experience a 15 percent decrease in fatal overdose deaths through the first seven months of 2024. In May, Governor Mills announced that last year, Maine experienced one of the largest percentage decreases in fatal overdoses in the nation. But the Governor urged Maine people to not grow complacent in the wake of this encouraging news and, instead, to build upon this recent progress as they work to prevent and treat substance use disorder.

Since taking office, Governor Mills and her administration have worked to increase the availability and distribution of overdose reversal medication naloxone. Since 2019, the medication has been responsible for reversing more than 10,200 potentially fatal overdoses.

"The recent decline in overdose deaths in Maine is a reason to hope, but not to rest. Everyone in this room has played a crucial role in the progress we have made and the progress that is yet to come," said Governor Janet Mills. "Today may we all redouble our efforts to save every life, to lend our strength to people as they start, stumble, or resume their recovery, and to bring communities across Maine together to build a brighter future for us all."

The annual summit, held today at Central Maine Community College in Auburn, brought together health care providers, policy experts, state and federal government leaders, affected individuals and families, advocates, law enforcement officials, and members of the public to discuss strategies to help Maine people impacted by the opioid crisis.

"Combatting Maine's opioid epidemic is a top priority of the Mills administration. With the number of overdoses, and overdose deaths, decreasing in Maine over the recent months, we're cautiously optimistic that our collective efforts are helping turn the tide against this epidemic," said Gordon Smith, Director of Opioid Response. "For past five years, we have worked closely with partners across the state to develop and implement strategies to address substance use disorder, and bring them together to share successes and confront challenges in our annual summit. We will continue to do everything we can to help prevent people from using drugs, ensure that people can get into treatment and recovery, and most important, help people stay alive."

"Governor Mills brings the full force of her vision and commitment to Maine's opioid response, leading Maine to become one of just four states in the country with annual decreases in fatal drug overdoses of 15 percent or more," said Sarah Squirrell, Director of the Office of Behavioral Health at the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. "From prevention to early intervention, treatment, and recovery, Maine is saving lives. But the work of supporting Maine people facing mental health and substance use challenges is never done. Today, we thank all those who join us in breaking down stigma to promote recovery with acceptance, compassion, and most of all, hope."

During today's summit, Governor Mills honored Dr. Marcela Sorg and Danielle Forino with the Governor's Award for their extraordinary contributions in the fight against substance use disorder.

Dr. Marcella Sorg, a research professor at the University of Maine, has served as a consulting forensic anthropologist to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maine for 45 years, also providing support to the Chief Medical examiners offices in New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

After losing her son, Michael, to substance use disorder in 2022, St. John Valley resident Danielle Forino turned her grief into action by founding the 1st Mile Active Recovery Center in Fort Kent. Since the center's soft opening in February 2024, the facility has provided treatment services to more than 120 people.

Today's summit featured 24 breakout sessions moderated by experts on issues ranging from prevention, treatment, addiction research, harm-reduction, public policy, and recovery support. Dr. Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., U.S. Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Abuse and Administrator of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services delivered the keynote address.

Under Governor Mills' leadership, the state has taken significant actions to address the opioid epidemic including:

Providing health insurance coverage through MaineCare expansion to over 100,000 Mainers, with nearly 30,000 individuals receiving treatment for substance use

Expanding treatment for substance use and opioid use disorder with increases in Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), and increasing Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) and waivered providers across the state;

Recruiting and training of over 1,000 recovery coaches;

Increasing the number of Recovery Community Centers and Certified Recovery Residences across the state, with over 75 percent of Certified Recovery Residences supporting residents on medication for substance use disorders;

Establishing the OPTIONS Program statewide, including recently adding nine new recovery coaches to OPTIONS teams in Maine to work alongside local emergency services and law enforcement to provide therapeutic interventions, outreach, referrals and post-overdose follow-up for individuals;

Developing Maine's statewide naloxone distribution program and increasing distribution of naloxone by over 100 percent from 2020 to 2022. Since 2019, the Mills Administration has distributed more than 493,000 doses of naloxone, which has been used to reverse 9,840 overdoses that may have otherwise been fatal;

Expanding Maine's "Good Samaritan" law, first signed by Governor Mills in 2019, which encourages individuals to call for life-saving assistance when someone at their location is experiencing an overdose;

Providing funding for medically monitored withdrawal beds through OBH to support room and board and other costs not covered by MaineCare;

Dedicating $1 million to purchase and distribute test strips for the powerful sedative xylazine, a growing contributor to overdoses in Maine

Vastly expanding team-based treatment of opioid use disorder for eligible MaineCare members and uninsured individuals through Opioid Health Homes.

Additionally, the supplemental budget signed by Governor Mills in April included $4 million she proposed to expand Medication Assisted Treatment in Maine county jails, which builds upon the proven use of Medication Assisted Treatment in Maine prisons.