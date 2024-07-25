Mayor Bowser Celebrates the Grand Opening of the New Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), and community members celebrated the grand opening of the new Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge in Ward 7. This significant infrastructure project is designed to enhance pedestrian safety and connectivity in the community. The new bridge will improve access to mass transit and other neighborhoods for residents in Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens, and the surrounding communities of the Deanwood Metro Station. It is expected to serve thousands of residents and visitors annually.



“The new Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge is another example of how we can work with the federal government to upgrade our infrastructure and build more connected communities,” said Mayor Bowser. “We’re grateful for the support of the Biden-Harris Administration, and we look forward to getting more federal dollars out the door and into projects that help us build safer, more accessible, and more sustainable communities.”



The new pedestrian bridge, which spans over DC I-295, is part of the Bowser Administration’s larger initiative to improve pedestrian infrastructure in this corridor and across the city. The $17 million construction project was funded with nearly $14 million in federal funding and $3.4 million in District funding.



The original Douglas Street Bridge was constructed in the 1950s and had become structurally damaged and was deteriorating. The new bridge has upgrades such as enhanced LED lighting for better visibility, wider access ramps that meet the American with Disabilities Act requirements, and improvements to the existing storm sewer system and stormwater management facilities.



“By investing in projects like the Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge, we are keeping communities connected and creating safer pathways for our residents to walk, bike, and commute,” said DDOT Acting Director Sharon Kershbaum. “Thanks to Mayor Bowser and our federal partners, projects like the Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge, and the soon to be completed reconstruction of the Lane Place Bridge, we are making a meaningful impact by supporting communities, improving accessibility, and ensuring residents in every ward can utilize safe, multimodal transportation options.”

The new Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge is just one example of how under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, the District is leveraging federal investments to improve connectivity and safety for all roadway users. Other recent investments include:

$34 million to focus on safety and mobility improvements along East Capitol Street $25 million for the New York Avenue Bridge and Lincoln Connector Trail Project $15 million for the Benning Road Reconstruction and Streetcar Project $10 million for the South Capitol Street Trail $20 million for the Wheeler Road Multimodal Safety & Access Project $6.5 million for the Arboretum Bridge and Kenilworth Park South Trail

For more information on the Douglas Street Pedestrian Bridge, please visit douglaspedestrianbridge.ddot.dc.gov.



