CCPayment Unveils Swap API: Pioneering the Next Era of Cryptocurrency Transactions

Vilnius, Lithuania, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCPayment is pleased to announce the introduction of the new Swap API, designed to simplify cryptocurrency transactions for merchants and small business owners. This innovative tool allows customers to instantly and seamlessly swap cryptocurrencies directly within the merchant's platform, providing a convenient in-house solution for crypto swaps and eliminating the need for external exchanges. This enhancement ensures that transactions are completed swiftly and securely without customers having to leave the merchant's site.



CCPayment's Swap API enhances merchant offerings by enabling them to set their own swap fees, thereby creating additional revenue streams. This feature not only increases potential earnings but also improves the customer experience with seamless and instant swap capabilities. Such convenience keeps customers engaged and reduces the likelihood of them turning to external exchanges, while the API's cost efficiency drives higher transaction volumes and boosts revenue.







The API also distinguishes itself with instant settlements, a stark contrast to other platforms that may take longer to complete swaps. This immediate processing capability fosters customer loyalty and satisfaction. Moreover, CCPayment offers some of the lowest swap fees in the industry at just 0.5%, making it a cost-effective choice for both merchants and their customers, and encouraging more frequent transactions.

For merchants focused on stablecoin transactions, the Swap API provides a valuable tool for converting altcoin deposits into stablecoins. This feature is particularly beneficial for clients preferring stablecoin payments, offering a versatile and reliable solution that enhances financial flexibility and transaction security for merchants and their customers alike.

Overall, CCPayment ensures a superior transaction experience through robust security measures and dedicated support. The platform supports a wide array of cryptocurrencies and maintains high performance and reliability, backed by a skilled team of blockchain engineers and developers. This strong infrastructure and professional oversight guarantee that CCPayment remains a leader in the industry, continuously improving and expanding its services.

CCPayment is registered in the EU and licensed in Vilnius, Lithuania. They hold a Money Services Business (MSB) designation and are registered with FinCEN. Founded in 2019, CCPayment has successfully built the well-known wallet system Cwallet.com , which boasts 500 million crypto users, and the promotional tool Giveaway.com .

Embrace the future of cryptocurrency transactions with CCPayment's Swap API, combining ease of use, security, and innovation to transform merchant-customer interactions.

CCPayment is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency payment solution designed to revolutionize the finance and payments industry. With a focus on modernizing the payment process, CCPayment provides businesses with a seamless, secure, and efficient payment experience.

