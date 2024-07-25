Almadex Announces that Drilling is Underway at the Paradise Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almadex Minerals Ltd. ("Almadex" or the "Company") (TSX-V: “DEX”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the Company’s Paradise project in Nevada, USA.



The current drill program has been designed to test lithocap targets for potential underlying copper-gold porphyry mineralisation. As described in its news release of February 27th, 2024, Almadex defined a porphyry copper-gold target at Paradise through mapping and soil geochemistry. The company has now completed the first hole and has started a second.

Morgan J Poliquin, President, CEO and a Director of the Company commented, “Testing the lithocap target at Paradise is a milestone for the Company. We hope this initial program will provide a much better understanding of this system and a vector to a porphyry centre within the large area of lithocap alteration our work has defined. We look forward to providing results once received.”

Qualified Persons

Morgan J Poliquin, PhD, PEng, the President and CEO of Almadex and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101"), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical contents of this news release.

About Almadex

Almadex Minerals Ltd. is an exploration company that holds a large mineral portfolio consisting of projects and NSR royalties in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico. This portfolio is the direct result of many years of prospecting and deal-making by Almadex's management team. The Company owns several portable diamond drill rigs, enabling it to conduct cost effective first pass exploration drilling in house.

