Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.22.

Highlights

Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $8.8 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by a increase in net interest income of $1.1 million and $577,000 as the cost of funds has stabilized, which led to a 14 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2024.





The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 by negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the 2023 periods. The recognition of negative provisions for credit losses for all periods is due primarily to recoveries during the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 on a commercial loan. In addition, a minimal level of loan charge-offs contributed to the recognition of the negative provisions for credit losses.





Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.22, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 and $1.25 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.





Annualized return on average assets was 0.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2023.





Annualized return on average equity was 11.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 9.53% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 9.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.37% for the corresponding period of 2023.





Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4.2 million and $8.9 million for the same periods of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.23, respectively, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same periods of 2023 were $0.60 and $1.26. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.98% and 11.15%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% and 9.60% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.83% and 9.72%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% and 10.44% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.83% and 2.75% respectively, compared to 2.77% and 2.92% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-earning assets of 74 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the six month period was driven by a 120 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The FOMC rate increases enacted over the past several years contributed to the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 86 bps and 120 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. Short-term borrowings decreased in volume, which offset the impact of an increase in rate paid, resulting in a decrease of $1.1 million and $580,000 in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 115 bps and 137 bps or $4.0 million and $8.6 million in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the FOMC rate actions, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 119 bps and 150 bps, respectively, or $2.8 million and $6.0 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning assets portfolio compared to the same periods in 2023. The average loan portfolio balance increased $120.8 million and $153.0 million for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 73 bps and 76 bps resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $4.7 million and $10.5 million for the periods. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 78 bps and 79 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase of taxable equivalent interest income of $434,000 and $897,000, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $99.3 million compared to June 30, 2023. Net loans increased $97.2 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $11.4 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Investment debt securities increased $13.1 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 as fixed rate instruments with maturities of approximately ten years were added to the portfolio to lock in yields prior to anticipated FOMC actions to reduce interest rates. The decrease in total borrowings of $19.6 million to $363.5 million at June 30, 2024 was the result of increased utilization of brokered deposits which replaced short-term borrowings.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 from 0.24% at June 30, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $4.3 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $396,000 and $16,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.60% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.66% at June 30, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $15.5 million at June 30, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $94.3 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.8 million to $461.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $109.2 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $84.0 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $41.3 million from June 20,2023 to June 30, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $22.7 million to $197.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $8.3 million in capital during the second half of 2023. During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 11,036 and 21,976 shares for net proceeds of $222,000 and $427,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three and six months ended June 30 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.1 million at June 30, 2024 decreased from a loss of $13.8 million at June 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $6.3 million at June 30, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $9.8 million at June 30, 2023 coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.4 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $26.13 at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.69 at June 30, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.82% at June 30, 2024 and 8.17% at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $23.93 at June 30, 2024 compared to $22.32 at June 30, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A. Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2024 2023 % Change

ASSETS: Noninterest-bearing balances $ 24,996 $ 32,265 (22.53 ) % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,100 12,596 (19.82 ) % Total cash and cash equivalents 35,096 44,861 (21.77 ) % Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value 199,718 186,626 7.02 % Investment equity securities, at fair value 1,105 1,143 (3.32 ) % Restricted investment in bank stock 22,781 24,438 (6.78 ) % Loans held for sale 4,444 3,049 45.75 % Loans 1,866,288 1,769,403 5.48 % Allowance for credit losses (11,234 ) (11,592 ) (3.09 ) % Loans, net 1,855,054 1,757,811 5.53 % Premises and equipment, net 28,966 31,180 (7.10 ) % Accrued interest receivable 11,281 9,498 18.77 % Bank-owned life insurance 33,024 33,524 (1.49 ) % Investment in limited partnerships 7,240 8,402 (13.83 ) % Goodwill 16,450 16,450 — % Intangibles 158 260 (39.23 ) % Operating lease right of use asset 2,911 2,586 12.57 % Deferred tax asset 4,433 6,332 (29.99 ) % Other assets 11,956 9,159 30.54 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,234,617 $ 2,135,319 4.65 % LIABILITIES: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,187,001 $ 1,077,820 10.13 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 461,092 475,937 (3.12 ) % Total deposits 1,648,093 1,553,757 6.07 % Short-term borrowings 106,407 180,410 (41.02 ) % Long-term borrowings 257,111 202,692 26.85 % Accrued interest payable 5,474 2,129 157.12 % Operating lease liability 2,983 2,642 12.91 % Other liabilities 17,462 19,287 (9.46 ) % TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,037,530 1,960,917 3.91 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — n/a Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,051,699 and 7,573,713 shares issued; 7,541,474 and 7,063,488 shares outstanding 44,730 42,077 6.31 % Additional paid-in capital 62,608 54,869 14.10 % Retained earnings 111,622 104,104 7.22 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities (6,328 ) (9,753 ) 35.12 % Defined benefit plan (2,730 ) (4,080 ) 33.09 % Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares (12,815 ) (12,815 ) — % TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 197,087 174,402 13.01 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,234,617 $ 2,135,319 4.65 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) 2024 2023 % Change

2024 2023 % Change

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Loans including fees $ 24,529 $ 19,846 23.60 % $ 48,389 $ 37,851 27.84 % Investment securities: Taxable 1,745 1,287 35.59 % 3,339 2,505 33.29 % Tax-exempt 75 118 (36.44 ) % 172 296 (41.89 ) % Dividend and other interest income 680 642 5.92 % 1,359 1,105 22.99 % TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 27,029 21,893 23.46 % 53,259 41,757 27.55 % INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 8,877 4,851 82.99 % 16,840 8,223 104.79 % Short-term borrowings 1,087 2,232 (51.30 ) % 3,092 3,672 (15.80 ) % Long-term borrowings 2,550 1,424 79.07 % 5,066 2,178 132.60 % TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 12,514 8,507 47.10 % 24,998 14,073 77.63 % NET INTEREST INCOME 14,515 13,386 8.43 % 28,261 27,684 2.08 % RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES (1,177 ) (1,180 ) 0.25 % (1,039 ) (1,109 ) 6.31 % NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES 15,692 14,566 7.73 % 29,300 28,793 1.76 % NON-INTEREST INCOME: Service charges 499 516 (3.29 ) % 1,014 1,012 0.20 % Net debt securities losses, available for sale (12 ) (19 ) 36.84 % (35 ) (80 ) 56.25 % Net equity securities (losses) gains (7 ) (20 ) 65.00 % (17 ) 1 N/M Bank-owned life insurance 187 166 12.65 % 650 722 (9.97 ) % Gain on sale of loans 300 244 22.95 % . 605 475 27.37 % Insurance commissions 127 115 10.43 % 280 280 — % Brokerage commissions 171 141 21.28 % 357 306 16.67 % Loan broker income 268 317 (15.46 ) % 490 487 0.62 % Debit card income 368 340 8.24 % 697 675 3.26 % Other 124 222 (44.14 ) % 446 401 11.22 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 2,025 2,022 0.15 % 4,487 4,279 4.86 % NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,400 6,312 1.39 % 12,822 12,488 2.67 % Occupancy 758 772 (1.81 ) % 1,663 1,638 1.53 % Furniture and equipment 766 790 (3.04 ) % 1,705 1,636 4.22 % Software amortization 222 173 28.32 % 412 356 15.73 % Pennsylvania shares tax 351 279 25.81 % 671 527 27.32 % Professional fees 572 906 (36.87 ) % 1,124 1,594 (29.49 ) % Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance 421 452 (6.86 ) % 780 697 11.91 % Marketing 78 272 (71.32 ) % 149 427 (65.11 ) % Intangible amortization 25 32 (21.88 ) % 51 67 (23.88 ) % Other 1,403 1,441 (2.64 ) % 3,242 2,897 11.91 % TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 10,996 11,429 (3.79 ) % 22,619 22,327 1.31 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION 6,721 5,159 30.28 % 11,168 10,745 3.94 % INCOME TAX PROVISION 1,331 988 34.72 % 1,970 1,916 2.82 % NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS' $ 5,390 $ 4,171 29.23 % $ 9,198 $ 8,829 4.18 % EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.72 $ 0.59 22.03 % $ 1.22 $ 1.25 (2.40 ) % EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.72 $ 0.59 22.03 % $ 1.22 $ 1.25 (2.40 ) % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC 7,529,239 7,062,018 6.62 % 7,520,880 7,060,218 6.52 % WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED 7,529,239 7,062,018 6.62 % 7,520,880 7,060,218 6.52 %





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 68,826 $ 493 2.88 % $ 66,613 $ 461 2.78 % All other loans 1,790,712 24,140 5.42 % 1,672,111 19,482 4.67 % Total loans (2) 1,859,538 24,633 5.33 % 1,738,724 19,943 4.60 % Taxable securities 203,687 2,296 4.58 % 190,862 1,807 3.84 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 12,896 95 3.00 % 23,310 150 2.61 % Total securities 216,583 2,391 4.49 % 214,172 1,957 3.71 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,783 129 4.81 % 9,961 122 4.91 % Total interest-earning assets 2,086,904 27,153 5.24 % 1,962,857 22,022 4.50 % Other assets 129,783 133,239 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,216,687 $ 2,096,096 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 218,430 261 0.48 % $ 232,889 155 0.27 % Super Now deposits 218,200 1,086 2.00 % 271,438 913 1.35 % Money market deposits 310,323 2,594 3.36 % 293,682 1,665 2.27 % Time deposits 448,571 4,936 4.43 % 261,947 2,118 3.24 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,195,524 8,877 2.99 % 1,059,956 4,851 1.84 % Short-term borrowings 79,190 1,087 5.52 % 169,723 2,232 5.27 % Long-term borrowings 260,312 2,550 3.94 % 182,719 1,424 3.13 % Total borrowings 339,502 3,637 4.31 % 352,442 3,656 4.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,535,026 12,514 3.28 % 1,412,398 8,507 2.42 % Demand deposits 459,876 484,607 Other liabilities 27,880 24,059 Shareholders’ equity 193,905 175,032 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,216,687 $ 2,096,096 Interest rate spread (3) 1.96 % 2.08 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 14,639 2.83 % $ 13,515 2.77 %

Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 27,029 $ 21,893 Total interest expense 12,514 8,507 Net interest income (GAAP) 14,515 13,386 Tax equivalent adjustment 124 129 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 14,639 $ 13,515





PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in Thousands) Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance (1) Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Tax-exempt loans (3) $ 69,026 $ 956 2.78 % $ 65,669 $ 909 2.79 % All other loans 1,786,399 47,634 5.36 % 1,636,798 37,133 4.57 % Total loans (2) 1,855,425 48,590 5.27 % 1,702,467 38,042 4.51 % Taxable securities 201,981 4,440 4.42 % 186,168 3,386 3.67 % Tax-exempt securities (3) 14,712 218 2.98 % 28,409 375 2.66 % Total securities 216,693 4,658 4.32 % 214,577 3,761 3.53 % Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions 10,491 258 4.95 % 9,985 224 4.52 % Total interest-earning assets 2,082,609 53,506 5.17 % 1,927,029 42,027 4.20 % Other assets 130,370 132,561 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,212,979 $ 2,059,590 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Savings $ 218,576 529 0.49 % $ 238,067 275 0.23 % Super Now deposits 217,035 2,170 2.01 % 318,669 1,852 1.17 % Money market deposits 301,515 4,953 3.30 % 291,719 2,945 2.04 % Time deposits 427,870 9,188 4.32 % 225,414 3,151 2.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,164,996 16,840 2.91 % 1,073,869 8,223 1.54 % Short-term borrowings 111,770 3,092 5.60 % 145,871 3,672 5.09 % Long-term borrowings 260,004 5,066 3.92 % 151,169 2,178 2.91 % Total borrowings 371,774 8,158 4.42 % 297,040 5,850 3.98 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,536,770 24,998 3.27 % 1,370,909 14,073 2.07 % Demand deposits 455,877 491,356 Other liabilities 30,178 27,050 Shareholders’ equity 190,154 170,275 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,212,979 $ 2,059,590 Interest rate spread (3) 1.90 % 2.13 % Net interest income/margin (3) $ 28,508 2.75 % $ 27,954 2.92 %

Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.





Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Total interest income $ 53,259 $ 41,757 Total interest expense 24,998 14,073 Net interest income (GAAP) 28,261 27,684 Tax equivalent adjustment 247 270 Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP) $ 28,508 $ 27,954





(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Operating Data Net income $ 5,390 $ 3,808 $ 5,555 $ 2,224 $ 4,171 Net interest income 14,515 13,746 13,948 13,332 13,386 (Recovery) provision for credit losses (1,177 ) 138 (1,742 ) 1,372 (1,180 ) Net security losses (19 ) (33 ) (18 ) (81 ) (39 ) Non-interest income, excluding net security losses 2,044 2,495 2,239 1,956 2,061 Non-interest expense 10,996 11,623 10,997 11,172 11,429 Performance Statistics Net interest margin 2.83 % 2.69 % 2.73 % 2.65 % 2.77 % Annualized cost of total deposits 2.14 % 2.01 % 1.89 % 1.64 % 1.26 % Annualized non-interest income to average assets 0.37 % 0.45 % 0.41 % 0.35 % 0.39 % Annualized non-interest expense to average assets 1.98 % 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.07 % 2.18 % Annualized return on average assets 0.97 % 0.69 % 1.02 % 0.41 % 0.80 % Annualized return on average equity 11.12 % 8.03 % 12.60 % 5.06 % 9.53 % Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans (0.09 ) % 0.08 % (0.05 ) % 0.01 % (0.11 ) % Net (recoveries) charge-offs (396 ) 380 (209 ) 33 (472 ) Efficiency ratio 66.25 % 71.41 % 67.78 % 72.76 % 73.78 % Per Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.72 $ 0.51 $ 0.77 $ 0.31 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share 0.72 0.51 0.77 0.31 0.59 Dividend declared per share 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 0.32 Book value 26.13 25.72 25.51 24.55 24.69 Tangible book value 23.93 23.50 23.29 22.20 22.32 Common stock price: High 21.08 22.64 23.64 27.17 27.34 Low 17.17 18.44 20.05 20.70 21.95 Close 20.55 19.41 22.51 21.08 25.03 Weighted average common shares: Basic 7,529 7,513 7,255 7,072 7,062 Fully Diluted 7,529 7,513 7,255 7,229 7,062 End-of-period common shares: Issued 8,052 8,036 8,019 7,620 7,574 Treasury (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (510 ) (510 )





(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) Quarter Ended 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 Financial Condition Data: General Total assets $ 2,234,617 $ 2,210,116 $ 2,204,809 $ 2,176,468 $ 2,135,319 Loans, net 1,855,054 1,843,805 1,828,318 1,805,571 1,757,811 Goodwill 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 16,450 Intangibles 158 184 210 235 260 Total deposits 1,648,093 1,618,562 1,589,493 1,567,267 1,553,757 Noninterest-bearing 461,092 471,451 471,173 471,507 475,937 Savings 218,354 220,932 219,287 226,897 229,108 NOW 209,906 208,073 214,888 220,730 238,353 Money Market 320,101 299,916 299,353 291,889 296,957 Time Deposits 310,187 292,372 260,067 249,550 226,224 Brokered Deposits 128,453 125,818 124,725 106,694 87,178 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,187,001 1,147,111 1,118,320 1,095,760 1,077,820 Core deposits* 1,209,453 1,200,372 1,204,701 1,211,023 1,240,355 Shareholders’ equity 197,087 193,517 191,556 174,540 174,402 Asset Quality Non-performing loans $ 6,784 $ 7,958 $ 3,148 $ 3,683 $ 4,276 Non-performing loans to total assets 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.20 % Allowance for credit losses on loans 11,234 11,542 11,446 12,890 11,592 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.60 % 0.62 % 0.62 % 0.71 % 0.66 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 165.60 % 145.04 % 363.60 % 349.99 % 271.09 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.36 % 0.43 % 0.17 % 0.20 % 0.24 % Capitalization Shareholders’ equity to total assets 8.82 % 8.76 % 8.69 % 8.02 % 8.17 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.





Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP net income $ 5,390 $ 4,171 $ 9,198 $ 8,829 Net securities losses, net of tax 15 31 41 62 Non-GAAP core earnings $ 5,405 $ 4,202 $ 9,239 $ 8,891 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average assets (ROA) 0.97 % 0.80 % 0.83 % 0.86 % Net securities losses, net of tax 0.01 % — % — % — % Non-GAAP core ROA 0.98 % 0.80 % 0.83 % 0.86 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Return on average equity (ROE) 11.12 % 9.53 % 9.67 % 10.37 % Net securities losses, net of tax 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.07 % Non-GAAP core ROE 11.15 % 9.60 % 9.72 % 10.44 % Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Basic earnings per share (EPS) $ 0.72 $ 0.59 $ 1.22 $ 1.25 Net securities losses, net of tax — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP basic core EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.23 $ 1.26 Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.59 $ 1.22 $ 1.25 Net securities losses, net of tax — 0.01 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP diluted core EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 1.23 $ 1.26



