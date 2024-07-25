Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,148 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,688 in the last 365 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $9.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024, resulting in basic and diluted earnings per share of $1.22.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, compared to $4.2 million and $8.8 million for the same periods of 2023. Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to 2023 were impacted by a increase in net interest income of $1.1 million and $577,000 as the cost of funds has stabilized, which led to a 14 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The disposal of assets related to two former branch properties resulted in a one time after-tax loss of $261,000 for the six month period ended June 30, 2024.

  • The allowance for credit losses was impacted for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 by negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.0 million, respectively, compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $1.2 million and $1.1 million for the 2023 periods. The recognition of negative provisions for credit losses for all periods is due primarily to recoveries during the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 on a commercial loan. In addition, a minimal level of loan charge-offs contributed to the recognition of the negative provisions for credit losses.

  • Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.22, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.59 and $1.25 for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2023.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.97% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average assets was 0.83% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% for the corresponding period of 2023.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.12% for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 9.53% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized return on average equity was 9.67% for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 10.37% for the corresponding period of 2023.

Net Income

Net income from core operations (“core earnings”), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $5.4 million and $9.2 million, respectively, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to $4.2 million and $8.9 million for the same periods of 2023. Basic and diluted core earnings per share (non-GAAP) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 were $0.72 and $1.23, respectively, while basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same periods of 2023 were $0.60 and $1.26. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.98% and 11.15%, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.80% and 9.60% for the corresponding period of 2023. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity (non-GAAP) were 0.83% and 9.72%, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2024, compared to 0.86% and 10.44% for the corresponding period of 2023. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, core earnings per share and tangible book value per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 was 2.83% and 2.75% respectively, compared to 2.77% and 2.92% for the corresponding periods of 2023. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in the rate paid on interest-earning assets of 74 basis points ("bps"), while the decrease in the net interest margin for the six month period was driven by a 120 bps increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. The FOMC rate increases enacted over the past several years contributed to the increase in rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities as the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 86 bps and 120 bps for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. Short-term borrowings decreased in volume, which offset the impact of an increase in rate paid, resulting in a decrease of $1.1 million and $580,000 in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increased 115 bps and 137 bps or $4.0 million and $8.6 million in expense for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the corresponding periods of 2023 due to the FOMC rate actions, an increase in competition for deposits, and a migration of deposit balances from core deposits to higher rate time deposits. The rates paid on time deposits significantly contributed to the increase in funding costs as rates paid for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 increased 119 bps and 150 bps, respectively, or $2.8 million and $6.0 million in expense, as deposit gathering campaigns continued to focus on time deposits with a maturity of five months. In addition, brokered deposits have been utilized to assist with funding the loan portfolio growth and contributed to the increase in time deposit funding costs. Partially offsetting the increase in funding cost was an increase in the yield on interest-earning assets and growth in the average balance of the earning assets portfolio compared to the same periods in 2023. The average loan portfolio balance increased $120.8 million and $153.0 million for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 compared to the same periods of 2023 as the average yield on the portfolio increased 73 bps and 76 bps resulting in an increase in taxable equivalent interest income of $4.7 million and $10.5 million for the periods. The three and six month periods ended June 30, 2024 were impacted by an increase of 78 bps and 79 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates, which resulted in an increase of taxable equivalent interest income of $434,000 and $897,000, respectively.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2024, an increase of $99.3 million compared to June 30, 2023.  Net loans increased $97.2 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023, as continued emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with growth in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $11.4 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024. Investment debt securities increased $13.1 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 as fixed rate instruments with maturities of approximately ten years were added to the portfolio to lock in yields prior to anticipated FOMC actions to reduce interest rates. The decrease in total borrowings of $19.6 million to $363.5 million at June 30, 2024 was the result of increased utilization of brokered deposits which replaced short-term borrowings.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio increased to 0.36% at June 30, 2024 from 0.24% at June 30, 2023, as non-performing loans increased to $6.8 million at June 30, 2024 from $4.3 million at June 30, 2023. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as individually evaluated loans that have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for credit losses. Net loan recoveries of $396,000 and $16,000 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024, respectively, impacted the allowance for credit losses, which was 0.60% of total loans at June 30, 2024 compared to 0.66% at June 30, 2023. Exposure to non-owner occupied office space is minimal at $15.5 million at June 30, 2024 with none of these loans being delinquent.

Deposits

Deposits increased $94.3 million to $1.6 billion at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $14.8 million to $461.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023.  Core deposits declined as deposits migrated from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking by our customers. Core deposits have remained stable at $1.2 billion over the past five quarters. Interest-bearing deposits increased $109.2 million from June 30, 2023 to June 30, 2024 primarily due to growth in the time deposit portfolio of $84.0 million as customers sought a higher rate of interest. Brokered deposit balances increased $41.3 million from June 20,2023 to June 30, 2024 as this funding source was utilized to supplement funding loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of five to twenty-four months commenced during the latter part of 2022 and has continued throughout 2023 and 2024 with current efforts centered on five months.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased $22.7 million to $197.1 million at June 30, 2024 compared to June 30, 2023 due in part to a registered at-the-market offering that generated $8.3 million in capital during the second half of 2023.  During the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 there were no shares issued as part of the registered at-the-market offering. A total of 11,036 and 21,976 shares for net proceeds of $222,000 and $427,000 were issued as part of the Dividend Reinvestment Plan during the three and six months ended June 30 2024. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.1 million at June 30, 2024 decreased from a loss of $13.8 million at June 30, 2023 as a result of a decrease in net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $6.3 million at June 30, 2024 from a net unrealized loss of $9.8 million at June 30, 2023 coupled with a decrease in loss of $1.4 million in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders’ equity equates to a book value per share of $26.13 at June 30, 2024 compared to $24.69 at June 30, 2023, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.82% at June 30, 2024 and 8.17% at June 30, 2023. Tangible book value per share (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $23.93 at June 30, 2024 compared to $22.32 at June 30, 2023. Dividends declared for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 were $0.32 and $0.64 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products.  Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank’s subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE:  This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).  Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company’s performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company’s performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact.  The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company’s competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies.  For a list of other factors which could affect the Company’s results, see the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Item 1A.  Risk Factors,” set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.  These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company’s website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)
 
    June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2024       2023     % Change
ASSETS:                
Noninterest-bearing balances           $         24,996     $         32,265             (22.53 ) %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                     10,100               12,596             (19.82 ) %
Total cash and cash equivalents                     35,096               44,861             (21.77 ) %
                 
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value                     199,718               186,626             7.02   %
Investment equity securities, at fair value                     1,105               1,143             (3.32 ) %
Restricted investment in bank stock                     22,781               24,438            (6.78 ) %
Loans held for sale                     4,444               3,049             45.75   %
Loans                     1,866,288               1,769,403             5.48   %
Allowance for credit losses                     (11,234 )             (11,592 )           (3.09 ) %
Loans, net                     1,855,054               1,757,811             5.53   %
Premises and equipment, net                     28,966               31,180             (7.10 ) %
Accrued interest receivable                     11,281               9,498             18.77   %
Bank-owned life insurance                     33,024               33,524             (1.49 ) %
Investment in limited partnerships                     7,240               8,402             (13.83 ) %
Goodwill                     16,450               16,450             —   %
Intangibles                     158               260             (39.23 ) %
Operating lease right of use asset                     2,911               2,586             12.57   %
Deferred tax asset                     4,433               6,332             (29.99 ) %
Other assets                     11,956               9,159             30.54   %
TOTAL ASSETS           $         2,234,617     $         2,135,319             4.65   %
                 
LIABILITIES:                
Interest-bearing deposits           $         1,187,001     $         1,077,820             10.13   %
Noninterest-bearing deposits                     461,092               475,937             (3.12 ) %
Total deposits                     1,648,093               1,553,757             6.07   %
                 
Short-term borrowings                     106,407               180,410             (41.02 ) %
Long-term borrowings                     257,111               202,692             26.85   %
Accrued interest payable                     5,474               2,129             157.12   %
Operating lease liability                     2,983               2,642             12.91   %
Other liabilities                     17,462               19,287             (9.46 ) %
TOTAL LIABILITIES                     2,037,530               1,960,917             3.91   %
                 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued                     —               —     n/a
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 8,051,699 and 7,573,713 shares issued; 7,541,474 and 7,063,488 shares outstanding                     44,730               42,077             6.31   %
Additional paid-in capital                     62,608               54,869             14.10   %
Retained earnings                     111,622               104,104             7.22   %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:                
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities                     (6,328 )             (9,753 )           35.12   %
Defined benefit plan                     (2,730 )             (4,080 )           33.09   %
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 shares                     (12,815 )             (12,815 )           —   %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                     197,087               174,402             13.01   %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           $         2,234,617     $         2,135,319             4.65   %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2024       2023     % Change
 		    2024       2023     % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:                                
Loans including fees           $         24,529     $         19,846             23.60   %   $         48,389     $         37,851             27.84   %
Investment securities:                                
Taxable                     1,745               1,287             35.59   %             3,339               2,505             33.29   %
Tax-exempt                     75               118             (36.44 ) %             172               296             (41.89 ) %
Dividend and other interest income                     680               642             5.92   %             1,359               1,105             22.99   %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                     27,029               21,893             23.46   %             53,259               41,757             27.55   %
                                 
INTEREST EXPENSE:                                
Deposits                     8,877               4,851             82.99   %             16,840               8,223             104.79   %
Short-term borrowings                     1,087               2,232             (51.30 ) %             3,092               3,672             (15.80 ) %
Long-term borrowings                     2,550               1,424             79.07   %             5,066               2,178             132.60   %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE                     12,514               8,507             47.10   %             24,998               14,073             77.63   %
                                 
NET INTEREST INCOME                     14,515               13,386             8.43   %             28,261               27,684             2.08   %
                                 
RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES                      (1,177 )             (1,180 )           0.25   %             (1,039 )             (1,109 )           6.31   %
                                 
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER RECOVERY OF CREDIT LOSSES                     15,692               14,566             7.73   %             29,300               28,793             1.76   %
                                 
NON-INTEREST INCOME:                                
Service charges                     499               516             (3.29 ) %             1,014               1,012             0.20   %
Net debt securities losses, available for sale                     (12 )             (19 )           36.84   %             (35 )             (80 )           56.25   %
Net equity securities (losses) gains                     (7 )             (20 )           65.00   %             (17 )             1     N/M
Bank-owned life insurance                     187               166             12.65   %             650               722             (9.97 ) %
Gain on sale of loans                     300               244             22.95   % .           605               475             27.37   %
Insurance commissions                     127               115             10.43   %             280               280             —   %
Brokerage commissions                     171               141             21.28   %             357               306             16.67   %
Loan broker income                     268               317             (15.46 ) %             490               487             0.62   %
Debit card income                     368               340             8.24   %             697               675             3.26   %
Other                     124               222             (44.14 ) %             446               401             11.22   %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME                     2,025               2,022             0.15   %             4,487              4,279             4.86   %
                                 
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:                                
Salaries and employee benefits                     6,400               6,312             1.39   %             12,822               12,488             2.67   %
Occupancy                     758               772             (1.81 ) %             1,663               1,638             1.53   %
Furniture and equipment                     766               790             (3.04 ) %             1,705               1,636             4.22   %
Software amortization                     222               173             28.32   %             412               356             15.73   %
Pennsylvania shares tax                     351               279             25.81   %             671               527             27.32   %
Professional fees                     572               906             (36.87 ) %             1,124               1,594             (29.49 ) %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance                     421               452             (6.86 ) %             780               697             11.91   %
Marketing                     78               272             (71.32 ) %             149               427             (65.11 ) %
Intangible amortization                     25               32             (21.88 ) %             51               67             (23.88 ) %
Other                     1,403               1,441             (2.64 ) %             3,242               2,897             11.91   %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE                     10,996               11,429             (3.79 ) %             22,619               22,327             1.31   %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION                     6,721               5,159             30.28   %             11,168               10,745             3.94   %
INCOME TAX PROVISION                     1,331               988             34.72   %             1,970               1,916             2.82   %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $         5,390     $         4,171             29.23   %   $         9,198     $         8,829             4.18   %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC            $         0.72     $         0.59             22.03   %   $         1.22     $         1.25             (2.40 ) %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED           $         0.72     $         0.59             22.03   %   $         1.22     $         1.25             (2.40 ) %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC                     7,529,239               7,062,018             6.62   %             7,520,880               7,060,218             6.52   %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED                     7,529,239               7,062,018             6.62   %             7,520,880               7,060,218             6.52   %


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)           $         68,826     $         493             2.88   %   $         66,613     $         461             2.78   %
All other loans                     1,790,712               24,140             5.42   %             1,672,111               19,482             4.67   %
Total loans (2)                     1,859,538               24,633             5.33   %             1,738,724               19,943             4.60   %
                         
Taxable securities                     203,687               2,296             4.58   %             190,862               1,807             3.84   %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                     12,896               95             3.00   %             23,310               150             2.61   %
Total securities                     216,583               2,391             4.49   %             214,172               1,957             3.71   %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                     10,783               129             4.81   %             9,961               122             4.91   %
                         
Total interest-earning assets                     2,086,904               27,153             5.24   %             1,962,857               22,022             4.50   %
                         
Other assets                     129,783                       133,239          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS           $         2,216,687             $         2,096,096          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings           $         218,430               261             0.48   %   $         232,889               155             0.27   %
Super Now deposits                     218,200               1,086             2.00   %             271,438               913             1.35   %
Money market deposits                     310,323               2,594             3.36   %             293,682               1,665             2.27   %
Time deposits                     448,571               4,936             4.43   %             261,947               2,118             3.24   %
Total interest-bearing deposits                     1,195,524               8,877             2.99   %             1,059,956               4,851             1.84   %
                         
Short-term borrowings                     79,190               1,087             5.52   %             169,723               2,232             5.27   %
Long-term borrowings                     260,312               2,550             3.94   %             182,719               1,424             3.13   %
Total borrowings                     339,502               3,637             4.31   %             352,442               3,656             4.16   %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities                     1,535,026               12,514             3.28   %             1,412,398               8,507             2.42   %
                         
Demand deposits                     459,876                       484,607          
Other liabilities                     27,880                       24,059          
Shareholders’ equity                     193,905                       175,032          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           $         2,216,687             $         2,096,096          
Interest rate spread (3)                           1.96   %                   2.08   %
Net interest income/margin (3)               $         14,639             2.83   %       $         13,515             2.77   %
 
  1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
  2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
  3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.

  Three Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Total interest income         $         27,029     $         21,893  
Total interest expense                   12,514               8,507  
Net interest income (GAAP)                   14,515               13,386  
Tax equivalent adjustment                   124               129  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)         $         14,639     $         13,515  


 
PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES 
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 2024   June 30, 2023
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate 		  Average 
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average 
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)           $         69,026     $         956             2.78   %   $         65,669     $         909             2.79   %
All other loans                     1,786,399               47,634             5.36   %             1,636,798               37,133             4.57   %
Total loans (2)                     1,855,425               48,590             5.27   %             1,702,467               38,042             4.51   %
                         
Taxable securities                     201,981               4,440             4.42   %             186,168               3,386             3.67   %
Tax-exempt securities (3)                     14,712               218             2.98   %             28,409               375             2.66   %
Total securities                     216,693               4,658             4.32   %             214,577               3,761             3.53   %
                         
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions                     10,491               258             4.95   %             9,985               224             4.52   %
                         
Total interest-earning assets                     2,082,609               53,506             5.17   %             1,927,029               42,027             4.20   %
                         
Other assets                     130,370                       132,561          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS           $         2,212,979             $         2,059,590          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:                        
Savings           $         218,576               529             0.49   %   $         238,067               275             0.23   %
Super Now deposits                     217,035               2,170             2.01   %             318,669               1,852             1.17   %
Money market deposits                     301,515               4,953             3.30   %             291,719               2,945             2.04   %
Time deposits                     427,870               9,188             4.32   %             225,414               3,151             2.82   %
Total interest-bearing deposits                     1,164,996               16,840             2.91   %             1,073,869               8,223             1.54   %
                         
Short-term borrowings                     111,770               3,092             5.60   %             145,871               3,672             5.09   %
Long-term borrowings                     260,004               5,066             3.92   %             151,169               2,178             2.91   %
Total borrowings                     371,774               8,158             4.42   %             297,040               5,850             3.98   %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities                     1,536,770               24,998             3.27   %             1,370,909               14,073             2.07   %
                         
Demand deposits                     455,877                       491,356          
Other liabilities                     30,178                       27,050          
Shareholders’ equity                     190,154                       170,275          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY           $         2,212,979             $         2,059,590          
Interest rate spread (3)                           1.90   %                   2.13   %
Net interest income/margin (3)               $         28,508             2.75   %       $         27,954             2.92   %
 
  1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
  2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
  3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.

  Six months ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
Total interest income         $         53,259     $         41,757  
Total interest expense                   24,998               14,073  
Net interest income (GAAP)                   28,261               27,684  
Tax equivalent adjustment                   247               270  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)         $         28,508     $         27,954  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Operating Data                    
Net income           $         5,390       $         3,808       $         5,555       $         2,224       $         4,171    
Net interest income                     14,515                 13,746                 13,948                 13,332                 13,386    
(Recovery) provision for credit losses                     (1,177 )               138                 (1,742 )               1,372                 (1,180 )  
Net security losses                     (19 )               (33 )               (18 )               (81 )               (39 )  
Non-interest income, excluding net security losses                     2,044                 2,495                 2,239                 1,956                 2,061    
Non-interest expense                     10,996                 11,623                 10,997                 11,172                 11,429    
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin                     2.83   %             2.69   %             2.73   %             2.65   %             2.77   %
Annualized cost of total deposits                     2.14   %             2.01   %             1.89   %             1.64   %             1.26   %
Annualized non-interest income to average assets                     0.37   %             0.45   %             0.41   %             0.35   %             0.39   %
Annualized non-interest expense to average assets                     1.98   %             2.10   %             2.02   %             2.07   %             2.18   %
Annualized return on average assets                     0.97   %             0.69   %             1.02   %             0.41   %             0.80   %
Annualized return on average equity                     11.12   %             8.03   %             12.60   %             5.06   %             9.53   %
Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans     (0.09 ) %     0.08   %     (0.05 ) %     0.01   %     (0.11 ) %
Net (recoveries) charge-offs                      (396 )               380                 (209 )               33                 (472 )  
Efficiency ratio                     66.25   %             71.41   %             67.78   %             72.76   %             73.78   %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share           $         0.72       $         0.51       $         0.77       $         0.31       $         0.59    
Diluted earnings per share                     0.72                 0.51                 0.77                 0.31                 0.59    
Dividend declared per share                     0.32                 0.32                 0.32                 0.32                 0.32    
Book value                     26.13                 25.72                 25.51                 24.55                 24.69    
Tangible book value                     23.93                 23.50                 23.29                 22.20                 22.32    
Common stock price:                    
High                     21.08                 22.64                 23.64                 27.17                 27.34    
Low                     17.17                 18.44                 20.05                 20.70                 21.95    
Close                     20.55                 19.41                 22.51                 21.08                 25.03    
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic                     7,529                 7,513                 7,255                 7,072                 7,062    
Fully Diluted                     7,529                 7,513                 7,255                 7,229                 7,062    
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued                     8,052                 8,036                 8,019                 7,620                 7,574    
Treasury                     (510 )               (510 )               (510 )               (510 )               (510 )  


(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets           $         2,234,617       $         2,210,116       $         2,204,809       $         2,176,468       $         2,135,319    
Loans, net                     1,855,054                 1,843,805                 1,828,318                 1,805,571                 1,757,811    
Goodwill                     16,450                 16,450                 16,450                 16,450                 16,450    
Intangibles                     158                 184                 210                 235                 260    
Total deposits                     1,648,093                 1,618,562                 1,589,493                 1,567,267                 1,553,757    
Noninterest-bearing                     461,092                 471,451                 471,173                 471,507                 475,937    
Savings                     218,354                 220,932                 219,287                 226,897                 229,108    
NOW                     209,906                 208,073                 214,888                 220,730                 238,353    
Money Market                     320,101                 299,916                 299,353                 291,889                 296,957    
Time Deposits                     310,187                 292,372                 260,067                 249,550                 226,224    
Brokered Deposits                     128,453                 125,818                 124,725                 106,694                 87,178    
Total interest-bearing deposits                     1,187,001                 1,147,111                 1,118,320                 1,095,760                 1,077,820    
                     
Core deposits*                     1,209,453                 1,200,372                 1,204,701                 1,211,023                 1,240,355    
Shareholders’ equity                     197,087                 193,517                 191,556                 174,540                 174,402    
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans           $         6,784       $         7,958       $         3,148       $         3,683       $         4,276    
Non-performing loans to total assets                     0.30   %             0.36   %             0.14   %             0.17   %             0.20   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans                     11,234                 11,542                 11,446                 12,890                 11,592    
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans                     0.60   %             0.62   %             0.62   %             0.71   %             0.66   %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans                     165.60   %             145.04   %             363.60   %             349.99   %             271.09   %
Non-performing loans to total loans                     0.36   %             0.43   %             0.17   %             0.20   %             0.24   %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders’ equity to total assets                     8.82   %             8.76   %             8.69   %             8.02   %             8.17   %
                                                   

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits and brokered deposits.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)
 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)    2024    2023    2024    2023
GAAP net income           $         5,390       $         4,171       $         9,198       $         8,829    
Net securities losses, net of tax                     15                 31                 41                 62    
Non-GAAP core earnings           $         5,405       $         4,202       $         9,239       $         8,891    
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Return on average assets (ROA)                     0.97   %             0.80   %             0.83   %             0.86   %
Net securities losses, net of tax                     0.01   %             —   %             —   %             —   %
Non-GAAP core ROA                     0.98   %             0.80   %             0.83   %             0.86   %
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Return on average equity (ROE)                     11.12   %             9.53   %             9.67   %             10.37   %
Net securities losses, net of tax                     0.03   %             0.07   %             0.05   %             0.07   %
Non-GAAP core ROE                     11.15   %             9.60   %             9.72   %             10.44   %
                 
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Basic earnings per share (EPS)           $         0.72       $         0.59       $         1.22       $         1.25    
Net securities losses, net of tax                     —                 0.01                 0.01                 0.01    
Non-GAAP basic core EPS           $         0.72       $         0.60       $         1.23       $         1.26    
         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
     2024    2023    2024    2023
Diluted EPS           $         0.72       $         0.59       $         1.22       $         1.25    
Net securities losses, net of tax                     —                 0.01                 0.01                 0.01    
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS           $         0.72       $         0.60       $         1.23       $         1.26    


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023   9/30/2023   6/30/2023
Total shareholders' equity           $         197,087     $         193,517     $         191,556     $         174,540     $         174,402  
Goodwill                     (16,450 )             (16,450 )             (16,450 )             (16,450 )             (16,450 )
Intangibles                     (158 )             (184 )             (210 )             (235 )             (260 )
Tangible shareholders' equity           $         180,479     $         176,883     $         174,896     $         157,855     $         157,692  
                     
Shares outstanding                     7,541,474               7,525,372               7,508,994               7,110,025               7,063,488  
                     
Book value per share           $         26.13     $         25.72     $         25.51     $         24.55     $         24.69  
Tangible book value per share           $         23.93     $         23.50     $         23.29     $         22.20     $         22.32  
                                         

Primary Logo

You just read:

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more