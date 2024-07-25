Submit Release
Agencies announce public outreach meeting as part of their review of regulations

July 25, 2024

  • Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System
  • Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
  • Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Federal bank regulatory agencies will hold a virtual public outreach meeting on September 25, 2024, as part of their review of regulations under the Economic Growth and Regulatory Paperwork Reduction Act of 1996 (EGRPRA). EGRPRA requires the agencies, with input from the public, to review their regulations at least once every 10 years to identify any outdated or otherwise unnecessary regulatory requirements applicable to their supervised institutions.

The outreach meeting is an opportunity for interested stakeholders to present their views on the six categories of regulations listed in the first two Federal Register notices: applications and reporting; powers and activities; international operations; consumer protection; directors, officers and employees; and money laundering.

Individuals interested in providing oral comments must register by August 9, 2024, and indicate the regulatory category they would like to discuss. The agencies will notify those individuals selected to provide comments within one month of registration closing.

Advance registration is not required to attend this virtual public meeting as an observer.

The agencies will announce additional public meetings in 2024 and 2025. Details will be available on the EGRPRA website.

