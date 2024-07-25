Uro Oncologist Dr. Michael Whalen to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael J. Whalen, MD is an Associate Professor of Urology and Director of Urologic Oncology at the George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. He graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. in Neurobiology from Harvard College and received his medical degree from Columbia College of Physicians & Surgeons in New York City. He completed his residency in Urology at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University Medical Center. Dr. Whalen has received fellowship training in Robotic and Minimally Invasive Urologic Oncology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and completed a second fellowship in Urologic Oncology at Yale-New Haven Hospital. He is board-certified by the American Board of Urology and has been inducted as a member of the Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO).

While he originally considered neuroscience as a specialty, this brilliant doctor was excited by the use of robotics and emerging technologies in other surgical arenas. So today he is a key member of the Uro-Oncology team and the Medical Faculty Associates at this top hospital serving the Metro DC area. Practicing here allows him to contribute to world-class care for urologic conditions while helping to shape a new generation of experts and incorporate the latest technology and evidence-based findings into medical and surgical practice.

Uro Oncology is a specialty that blends both Urology and Cancer Care. Dr. Whalen notes that 3 of the top 6 cancers prevalent today are related to the Urology System: prostate cancer, bladder cancer, and kidney (or renal) cancer. It is far from what most people think of when they first discuss Urology.

“The dizzying pace of advancement in medical technology and the new paradigms for treatment are so exciting to me. It’s multi-modal, and there are new medicines coming out almost annually and enhancements to our Robotic surgical technology. For those of us in the trenches it is a challenge to stay on top of these evolving treatment paradigms and provide superlative care. Dedicated to evidence-based medicine is a big part of that.”

Dr. Whalen and his department help to provide the latest and most comprehensive treatment options in Urology which include Robotic Assisted Laparoscopic Surgery, MRI/Ultrasound Fusion Prostate Biopsy, Cryosurgery, and more. For patients, particularly those presenting with cancer, this enables the doctors to view, isolate, biopsy and treat tumors with the greatest precision. Such innovative treatments also are less invasive, highly targeted, and can lessen certain complications such as incontinence or erectile dysfunction after radical prostatectomy. The team also participates in clinical trials, research studies and innovations in collaboration with GW University and Industry that are bringing the newest therapies from bench to bedside.

Dr. Whalen is able to access national databases on patient and tumor characteristics, radiation and systemic therapy (such as chemotherapy and immunotherapy) that can improve patient prognosis and outcomes. Working with such data and statistical methodologies is exciting for him, and also helps to create new evidence based options for patients.

One he is particularly enthusiastic about is called focal ablation, a growing prostate cancer treatment protocol that uses multi-parametric MRI to guide partial destruction of prostate tissue, rather than treating the whole gland, which allows improved functional outcomes. Another exciting emerging technology is the use of special dyes that fluoresce under near-infrared light to tag tumors and facilitate identification for complete surgical removal with negative margins. The incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in real-time surgical practice is also gaining momentum.

Such sophisticated procedures are crucial, as Dr. Whalen firmly believes that treatment should never be worse than the disease, especially for a slow-growing cancer like prostate cancer. He strives to support patients in a way that extends both the quality and quantity of life.

“This is not cookie-cutter treatment. We personalize medicine for each patient. That takes a lot into account, including their expectations and values, and shared-decision making.”

Just as important as treatment is the preventative aspect of Cancer Care which includes regular screenings, identification of genetic predisposition, recognizing barriers to care and navigating social determinants of health, and promoting a holistic approach to treatment by incorporating diet changes and other onco-nutrition principles.

Dr. Whalen has published numerous original research articles in peer-reviewed journals and has also presented at numerous conferences in the US and internationally. This includes the American Urological Association (AUA) National Conference, the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium, The Society of Urologic Oncology annual meeting, the AUA New York Section Ferdinand C. Valentine Medal & Resident Essay Meeting, and the 2016 World Cancer Congress in Shanghai, China.

Dr. Whalen is still young and has much to achieve in his career and specialty field. Learn more by visiting his profile at: https://gwdocs.com/profile/michael-whalen

