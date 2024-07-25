Full-Body MRI Innovator Ezra and Longhorn Imaging Partner to Bring Full-Body MRI to Central Texas

Early cancer detection technology now available for the first time for all Central Texas area residents

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ezra , a healthcare AI startup revolutionizing early cancer detection through full-body MRI screening, has announced its expansion into Austin, Texas, through a partnership with Longhorn Imaging , a leading outpatient radiology network in the state. Longhorn Imaging’s 12 facilities across the Austin metro area will now offer full-body MRI scans using Ezra’s advanced AI technology, aiding individuals in early cancer detection and treatment.



According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 148,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Texas in 2024, marking a record high for the state. Early detection is the greatest weapon against cancer, increasing survival rates to over 80%. Ezra has created a new approach to cancer detection by enhancing full-body MRI technology with AI throughout the entire cancer screening process – imaging, analysis, and reporting. This technology enables the detection of over 500 conditions across 13 organs, with more being added regularly. To date, Ezra has identified potential cancer in 6% of its customers.

This partnership with Longhorn Imaging will enable Ezra to introduce its cutting-edge technology to Texas, offering residents crucial insights into their health and longevity. Longhorn Imaging is known for its patient-centric approach and commitment to exceptional service, making this collaboration invaluable for the Austin community.

“Longhorn has always prioritized providing patients with the best possible radiology experience – and as so many of them have asked for a service like Ezra, we’re thrilled to be launching this partnership,” said David Avery, CEO of Longhorn Imaging.

“In 2024, over 600,000 people will die of cancer in the United States,” said Emi Gal, founder and CEO of Ezra. “Early detection of cancer can save lives – many of our members have received an Ezra scan, found cancer, sought treatment, and are now cancer-free. We are excited to continue fighting cancer in Texas and beyond.”

Austin is Ezra’s 12th metro area launch and its most requested city to date, bringing the total number of clinics to 39, with more locations planned in the coming weeks.

Patients can now schedule Ezra full-body MRI scans at 12 of Longhorn’s Austin locations . For more information, including prices, visit www.ezra.com or call 888.402.3972.

About Ezra

Founded in 2018 by founder and CEO Emi Gal, Ezra is a New York-based healthcare AI company pioneering the use of full-body MRI to detect cancer and 500+ other conditions in up to 13 organs in the body. By advocating for early cancer detection as part of annual health screenings, Ezra is on a mission to create a new standard of preventative care, providing people with the necessary knowledge to make better decisions about their health.