[Latest] US Biotechnology Market Size/Share Worth USD 1797.8 Billion by 2033 at a 12.3% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of US Biotechnology Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 533.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 583.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 1797.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AstraZeneca, Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Biogen, Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Amgen Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Merck KGaA, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lonza, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "US Biotechnology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Nanobiotechnology, Tissue Engineering and Regeneration, DNA Sequencing, Cell-based Assays, Fermentation, PCR Technology, Chromatography, Others), By Application (Health, Food & Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, Industrial Processing, Bioinformatics, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033" in its research database.

US Biotechnology Market: Overview

Biotechnology encompasses a broad range of scientific disciplines that utilize living organisms, cells, and biological systems to develop products and technologies that benefit society.

One prominent trend in the US biotechnology sector is the increasing focus on precision medicine and personalized therapies. This approach involves tailoring medical treatment and interventions to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, lifestyle factors, and specific disease characteristics.

Advances in genomic sequencing technologies, bioinformatics, and data analytics have enabled researchers and healthcare providers to identify biomarkers, understand disease mechanisms at a molecular level, and develop targeted therapies with higher efficacy and fewer side effects.

This trend represents a shift towards more precise and patient-centric healthcare solutions, offering the potential to improve treatment outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and enhance overall quality of care.

Additionally, it fosters collaboration between biotechnology companies, research institutions, and healthcare providers, driving innovation and accelerating the development of personalized medicine approaches.

By technology, the DNA Sequencing segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The trend in DNA sequencing is characterized by technological advancements, leading to increased speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.

Next-generation sequencing techniques, such as Illumina sequencing, are dominant, enabling large-scale genomic analysis for applications including personalized medicine, agricultural genomics, and environmental studies.

Additionally, there’s a growing interest in long-read sequencing technologies like Oxford Nanopore, offering enhanced resolution for complex genomic regions.

By application, the healthcare segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

One notable trend in healthcare is the increasing focus on telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, driven by technological advancements and the need for accessible and efficient healthcare delivery. This trend enables remote consultations, real-time health monitoring, and improved patient outcomes, particularly in underserved or rural areas.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is an American supplier of analytical instruments, life sciences solutions, specialty diagnostics, laboratory, pharmaceutical and biotechnology services. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed US Biotechnology market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise, market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of the US biotechnology industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, which are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses, and value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players’ profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

US Biotechnology Market : Recent Developments

In October 2023, Amgen announced that it had completed its acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics plc. Horizon Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic and autoimmune diseases.

In December 2022, Merck KGaA announced a collaboration with Mersana Therapeutics to advance the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), specifically focusing on novel STING-agonist ADCs targeting up to two distinct targets. This collaboration aimed at harnessing the potential of ADCs for therapeutic innovation.

In January 2023, Anima Biotech collaborated with AbbVie to accelerate the development of novel mRNA biology modulators to treat various oncology and immunology targets.

In October 2023, Gilead Science’s subsidiary, Kite and Epicrispr Biotechnologies, announced a research collaboration and licensing agreement to utilize Epic Bio’s gene regulation platform in developing advanced cancer cell therapies.

In September 2023, Biogen announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved CONFIDENCE (tocilizumab-above) in its intravenous form, representing a biosimilar monoclonal antibody concerning ACTEMRA.

"US Biotechnology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Technology (Nanobiotechnology, Tissue Engineering and Regeneration, DNA Sequencing, Cell-based Assays, Fermentation, PCR Technology, Chromatography, Others), By Application (Health, Food & Agriculture, Natural Resources & Environment, Industrial Processing, Bioinformatics, Others), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033"

List of the prominent players in the US Biotechnology Market:

AstraZeneca

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sanofi

Biogen

Abbott Laboratories

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Merck KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Lonza

Others

The US Biotechnology Market is segmented as follows:

By Technology

Nanobiotechnology

Tissue Engineering and Regeneration

DNA Sequencing

Cell-based Assays

Fermentation

PCR Technology

Chromatography

Others

By Application

Health

Food & Agriculture

Natural Resources & Environment

Industrial Processing

Bioinformatics

Others

