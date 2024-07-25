The rising challenge of antibiotic-resistant infections is a major factor driving growth in the antibiotic-resistance market. Additionally, the growing misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and plants are key contributors to this upward trend from 2024 to 2030.

New York, USA, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Antibiotic Resistance Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2030| DelveInsight

The rising challenge of antibiotic-resistant infections is a major factor driving growth in the antibiotic-resistance market. Additionally, the growing misuse and overuse of antibiotics in humans, animals, and plants are key contributors to this upward trend from 2024 to 2030.

DelveInsight’s Antibiotic Resistance Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading antibiotic resistance companies’ market shares, challenges, antibiotic resistance market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market antibiotic resistance companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Antibiotic Resistance Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global antibiotic resistance market during the forecast period.

In the disease segment of the antibiotic resistance market, the urinary tract infection category had the highest revenue share in the antibiotic resistance market in 2023.

Notable antibiotic resistance companies such as Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd, Theravance Biopharma, WOCKHARDT, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc., Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Lilly, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., and several others, are currently operating in the antibiotic resistance market.

and several others, are currently operating in the antibiotic resistance market. In May 2023, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. partnered with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and collaboratively developed and commercialized omadacycline, an innovative therapy based on tetracycline chemistry, specifically for patients in China.

partnered with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and collaboratively developed and commercialized omadacycline, an innovative therapy based on tetracycline chemistry, specifically for patients in China. In May 2023, Melinta Therapeutics, LLC, and Xediton Pharmaceuticals Inc entered into private agreement for the commercialization and licensing of anti-infective products in Canada, including BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), ORBACTIV® (oritavancin) and VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), four novel anti-infective products. Under the terms of the agreement, Xediton is responsible for the registration and commercialization of these products in Canada.

To read more about the latest highlights related to the antibiotic resistance market, get a snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Global Antibiotic Resistance Market Report

Antibiotic Resistance Overview

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria evolve mechanisms to resist the effects of drugs that once killed them or inhibited their growth. This phenomenon results from the overuse and misuse of antibiotics, such as taking them for viral infections or not completing prescribed courses. When antibiotics are used excessively or improperly, bacteria can adapt by developing genetic mutations or acquiring resistance genes from other bacteria. As a result, infections become harder to treat, leading to longer illnesses, higher medical costs, and increased mortality.

The spread of antibiotic resistance is a major public health concern, as it diminishes the effectiveness of standard treatments and complicates the management of infectious diseases. Efforts to combat this issue include promoting the responsible use of antibiotics, investing in the development of new medications, and improving infection control practices. Public awareness and education are crucial in addressing this challenge, as individuals play a significant role in reducing the unnecessary use of antibiotics and adhering to prescribed treatments.





Antibiotic Resistance Market Insights

In 2023, North America held the largest share of the antibiotic resistance market compared to other regions. This is attributed to the high incidence of antibiotic-resistant infections, driven by factors like the overuse and misuse of antibiotics. The significant prevalence of antibiotic resistance underscores the need for new antibiotics, which is expected to fuel market growth. Additionally, increased investment, a focus on advancing research and development, and the availability of strong healthcare infrastructure are key factors contributing to the antibiotic resistance market's expansion in North America.

According to an August 2023 report by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, bacterial antimicrobial resistance caused 569,000 deaths across 35 countries in the WHO Region of the Americas.

Conversely, a July 2023 article from Pew Charitable Trusts highlights that antibiotic-resistant bacteria pose an escalating public health threat. Each year, over 2.8 million infections in the U.S. are resistant to antibiotics, resulting in more than 35,000 deaths. The growing demand for new antibiotic treatments, along with rising public health concerns and awareness, is anticipated to drive market growth in the near future.

Moreover, government initiatives and mandatory insurance policies in the region are expected to further propel market growth. In the U.S., about 85.0% of antibiotics prescribed for infections are covered by insurance, which will likely contribute to the growth of the North American market.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the antibiotic resistance market, get a snapshot of the Antibiotic Resistance Market Outlook

Antibiotic Resistance Market Dynamics

The antibiotic resistance market dynamics are influenced by several critical factors that shape its trajectory. At the core, the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria presents a significant challenge to public health systems globally. This rise in resistance is largely driven by the overuse and misuse of antibiotics in both human medicine and agriculture, which accelerates the emergence of resistant strains. As a result, there is a growing need for novel antibiotics and alternative therapies to combat these resistant infections, propelling innovation and investment in this sector.

Pharmaceutical companies are responding to this urgent need by intensifying research and development efforts to discover and bring new antibiotics to market. However, this process is fraught with challenges, including high research and development costs, lengthy approval timelines, and regulatory hurdles. Despite these obstacles, there is a concerted effort from both the public and private sectors to address antibiotic resistance, with increased funding and collaborative initiatives aimed at fostering innovation and speeding up the development of new treatments.

In parallel, the market dynamics are also influenced by the economic aspects of antibiotic resistance. The high cost of developing new antibiotics can be a deterrent for pharmaceutical companies, given the relatively short market exclusivity period and the lower profitability compared to other therapeutic areas. This economic challenge has led to discussions about innovative pricing models and incentives to make the development of new antibiotics more financially viable for companies.

On the demand side, healthcare providers are increasingly prioritizing stewardship programs to manage antibiotic use more effectively. These programs aim to reduce unnecessary prescriptions and promote the responsible use of existing antibiotics, thereby helping to slow the spread of resistance. Additionally, public awareness campaigns are being leveraged to educate the general public about the importance of antibiotic stewardship and the risks associated with misuse, which can indirectly impact market dynamics by influencing consumer behavior and healthcare practices.

Overall, the antibiotic resistance market is characterized by a complex interplay of scientific, economic, and societal factors. Addressing this issue requires a multi-faceted approach, including advancing research and development, implementing effective stewardship strategies, and creating supportive economic incentives to foster innovation and ensure the continued efficacy of antibiotics in the fight against resistant infections.

Get a sneak peek at the antibiotic resistance market dynamics @ Antibiotic Resistance Market Dynamics Analysis

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2021–2030 Antibiotic Resistance Market CAGR ~6% Key Antibiotic Resistance Companies Melinta Therapeutics LLC, Basilea Pharmaceutical Ltd, Theravance Biopharma, WOCKHARDT, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc., Cipla, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Sanofi, Lilly, Bayer AG, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Viatris Inc., among others

Antibiotic Resistance Market Assessment

Antibiotic Resistance Market Segmentation Antibiotic Resistance Market Segmentation By Disease: Urinary Tract Infection, Bloodstream Infection, Hospital Acquired Pneumonia, and Others Antibiotic Resistance Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Class: Tetracyclines, Fluoroquinolones, Amphenicols, Oxazolidinones, and Others Antibiotic Resistance Market Segmentation By Distribution: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies Antibiotic Resistance Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Which MedTech key players in the antibiotic resistance market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Antibiotic Resistance Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 Antibiotic Resistance Market Layout 7 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 8 Antibiotic Resistance Market Company and Product Profiles 9 Project Approach 10 About DelveInsight

Interested in knowing the antibiotic resistance market by 2030? Click to get a snapshot of the Antibiotic Resistance Market Trends

Related Reports

Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline

Urinary Tract Infections Pipeline Insight – 2024 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key UTIs companies, including Wockhardt, GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Spero Therapeutics, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Helperby Therapeutics, Spexis, LUCA Biologics, Seed Health, Inc., Aelin Therapeutics, Omnix Medical, Inmunotek S.L., Sinovent Pty Ltd., Qilu Pharmaceuticals, Entasis Therapeutics, Adaptive Phage Therapeutics, Locus Biosciences, Nabriva Therapeutics, Utility Therapeutics, Zensun (Shanghai) Sci & Tech, Fedora Pharmaceuticals, Osel Inc., Evofem Biosciences, Enlivex, Fimbrion Therapeutics, Rebiotix, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Lakewood Amedex, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Sihuan Pharmaceuticals, Super Trans Medical, Asieris Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market

Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key uncomplicated UTI companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, Iterum Therapeutics, Inmunotek, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Fimbrion Therapeutics, among others.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market

Complicated Urinary Tract Infection Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key complicated UTI companies, including Spero Therapeutics, Wockhardt, Venatorx Pharmaceuticals, Allecra Therapeutics, Nabriva Therapeutics AG, MerLion Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market

Urinary Tract Obstruction Treatment Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key urinary tract obstruction treatment devices companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Olympus, Dornier Medtech, EMS Urology, Advin Health Care, Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd., STORZ MEDICAL AG, Shockwave Medical Inc., ACE Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Walz Elektronik GmbH, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker, Urocare Products, Inc., J and M Urinary Catheters LLC, Rocamed, among others.

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market

Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key urinary tract infection testing companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Sysmex Corporation, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Vivoo, QIAGEN, bioMérieux SA, PIRAMAL PHARMA LIMITED, Healthy.io, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+14699457679

https://www.delveinsight.com/medical-devices