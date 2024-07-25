ICC Adopts Resolution in Support of FERC Order No. 1920

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, July 25 - On Wednesday, the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) adopted a resolution supporting a set of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) reforms intended to improve the nation's long-term transmission planning. The long-anticipated reforms in FERC Order No. 1920 require transmission providers to develop planning scenarios that fully account for: state, federal, and tribal laws that are shaping the resource mix; decarbonization and electrification processes; projected load growth; trends in fuel costs; resource retirements; the interconnection of new resources; and corporate and government policy goals.

"State and regional decisionmakers have a key role to play in ensuring American households have reliable and affordable power access, especially as we face more frequent severe weather events," said ICC Chairman Doug Scott. "If implemented effectively, FERC's reforms will help build out the transmission solutions needed to make our power grid more resilient, get critical energy infrastructure in place to support Illinois' clean energy goals, and maintain reliable electricity service for Illinois customers."

In June, Governor JB Pritzker, along with three other governors, sent a letter urging PJM Interconnection, the power grid operator encompassing Northern Illinois, to comply with FERC's directive and facilitate a robust process for state and stakeholder engagement on transmission planning decisions moving forward.

The ICC's full resolution supporting FERC Order No. 1920 can be read here.

