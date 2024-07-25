IDPH, Brady & Ad Council Unveil Video PSA to Promote "Pause to Heal" Firearm Safety Campaign in Illinois

ILLINOIS, July 25 - New PSA by McKinney Builds on Initial Partnership to Prevent Suicides and Shootings by People in Distress with Firearm Restraining Orders













This public safety effort is part of a planned multi-state "Pause to Heal" campaign designed to prevent firearm suicides and other shootings by educating the public about FROs or extreme risk laws. Extreme risk laws like Illinois' FRO allow family and household members to request civil orders that temporarily prevent someone in crisis from purchasing or possessing firearms. FROs are proven to be highly effective, as they allow a person to "hit pause" on a potentially deadly situation and secure the time they need to heal.





US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy recently called for the implementation of such laws in an advisory that named firearm violence " a public health crisis in America ."





"Firearm violence is a public health crisis that requires public health solutions," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "The State of Illinois is proud to partner with Brady and the Ad Council to take our next step in this one-of-a-kind public health campaign. Extreme risk laws and firearm restraining orders allow families an opportunity to protect their loved ones during moments of crisis. The powerful new public service announcement aims to give Illinoisans the information they need to help their loved ones ‘Pause to Heal.'"





Although extreme risk laws are effective when used, a study from the Ad Council Research Institute (ACRI) and the Joyce Foundation found that only 10% of people in Illinois are familiar with FROs and know how and when to use them. The study also highlighted that local and state-level government agencies are key trusted messengers and that government websites are respondents' preferred sources for information.

"Firearm Restraining Orders and Clear and Present Danger reporting are proactive measures that can reduce instances of gun violence," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. "However, these tools are only effective if the public is aware of them, and they are used. This PSA further highlights the importance of Firearm Restraining Orders and the impact it has on saving lives."

The new video PSA and overarching " Pause to Heal " campaign aims to bolster awareness of these interventions through ads across media types, driving audiences to the state's "Pause to Heal" landing page, a new digital hub with local information and resources to educate Illinoisans about the state's extreme risk law.





In this new PSA, award-winning directing duo Si&Ad powerfully illustrates the healing power of FROs. When a man in crisis shows signs of distress, his sister implements an FRO to temporarily remove his access to a firearm. The video PSA powerfully illustrates how an FRO enables his healing journey, leveraging cinematic use of sound design, editing, cinematography and special effects [courtesy of VFX production company, the Mill], to generate maximum emotional impact. The "Pause to Heal" FRO campaign was spearheaded pro-bono by the industry-leading national advertising agency, McKinney, and award-winning production company, Caviar.





"Firearm Restraining Orders can save lives," said Michelle Hillman, Ad Council chief campaign development officer. "That's why we're so proud to partner with IDPH and Brady on our ‘Pause to Heal' campaign to educate Illinoisans on this important tool. Our storytelling approach for this powerful new ad is informed by insights from our extensive ACRI research study and grounded in humanity, showing that by temporarily removing a gun from a gun owner in crisis, a FRO gives them time to heal. We hope that by bringing to life the benefits of a FRO, we will continue to raise awareness and save lives."





"Widespread awareness of Firearm Restraining Orders is crucial to ending family fire and freeing America from gun violence," said Brady President Kris Brown. "This uniquely American epidemic can only be quashed if we are all aware of the evidence-based tools we have at our disposal to protect our loved ones. Public education campaigns - like End Family Fire - have been proven to empower families to take steps to keep their families safer whether it's through learning how to safely store firearms and, hopefully, how to initiate an FRO. By sharing information in accessible ways, we can empower families to use these tools to save lives and find the time needed to get help and address crises."





"Increasing awareness for firearm safety measures and mental health resources is critical to reducing gun violence," said Alex Shulhafer, Executive Creative Director at McKinney. "After partnering with the Ad Council and Brady to launch the 2023 ‘Prepare for Misuse' campaign, we were honored to team up again, this time alongside the IDPH, to highlight another crucial and deeply emotional aspect of gun safety, suicide prevention and the FROs that can save lives."





The new PSA debuts at a time when the nation's gun suicide rate is at an all-time high and over 48,000 people die from gun violence annually, according to the CDC. This data underscores the need for a comprehensive public health approach to addressing gun violence, including education about extreme risk laws in the states where they are available.





Illinois is one of 21 states and Washington, D.C., that have an extreme risk law in effect. The "Pause to Heal" campaign is an Illinois-specific pilot, soon expanding to other states and Washington, D.C., that have variations of extreme risk laws in place.





This initiative builds upon the success of the Ad Council and Brady's " End Family Fire " campaign, a unique and effective public education campaign that focuses on secure gun storage as an evidence-based solution to preventing gun violence. "Pause to Heal" also expands on IDPH and its partner state agencies' efforts to stem gun violence by distributing tens of thousands of free gun locks that help to prevent accidental shootings, especially by young children who find guns in their homes.





For more information on FROs in Illinois, visit PauseToHeal





About Brady

In America, there are more guns than there are people. And that's matched with a gun homicide rate that is 26 times greater than that of other high-income countries. Brady - the nation's oldest gun violence prevention organization - works to enact reasonable solutions to free America from gun violence. We tackle three critical areas: change the laws, change the industry, and change the culture. This three-point strategy is unique in the movement and follows the roadmap behind other successful public health campaigns, like those around youth smoking, seatbelt use, and drunk driving. By changing hearts and minds and fostering a culture of responsible gun use and ownership, we can free America from gun violence. Join the movement at bradyunited.org





About IDPH

IDPH is one of the state's oldest agencies and was first organized in 1877. It now has headquarters in Springfield and Chicago, seven regional offices located around the state, three laboratories, and 1,200 employees. The Department is organized into 12 offices, each of which addresses a distinct area of public health. Each office operates and supports numerous ongoing programs and is prepared to respond to extraordinary situations as they arise.





About The Ad Council

Instagram, The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns - Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org , join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook LinkedIn and X , and view campaign creative on YouTube





Media Contact

Ben Dorf

The Ad Council

Bdorf@adcouncil.org





Izzy Olive

Brady

iolive@bradyunited.org





Michael Claffey

IDPH

Michael.Claffey@illinois.gov





James Leach

IDPH

James.Leach@illinois.gov



