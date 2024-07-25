IDPH, Brady & Ad Council Unveil Video PSA to Promote "Pause to Heal" Firearm Safety Campaign in Illinois
ILLINOIS, July 25 - New PSA by McKinney Builds on Initial Partnership to Prevent Suicides and Shootings by People in Distress with Firearm Restraining Orders
This public safety effort is part of a planned multi-state "Pause to Heal" campaign designed to prevent firearm suicides and other shootings by educating the public about FROs or extreme risk laws. Extreme risk laws like Illinois' FRO allow family and household members to request civil orders that temporarily prevent someone in crisis from purchasing or possessing firearms. FROs are proven to be highly effective, as they allow a person to "hit pause" on a potentially deadly situation and secure the time they need to heal.
"Firearm violence is a public health crisis that requires public health solutions," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "The State of Illinois is proud to partner with Brady and the Ad Council to take our next step in this one-of-a-kind public health campaign. Extreme risk laws and firearm restraining orders allow families an opportunity to protect their loved ones during moments of crisis. The powerful new public service announcement aims to give Illinoisans the information they need to help their loved ones ‘Pause to Heal.'"
"Firearm Restraining Orders and Clear and Present Danger reporting are proactive measures that can reduce instances of gun violence," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly. "However, these tools are only effective if the public is aware of them, and they are used. This PSA further highlights the importance of Firearm Restraining Orders and the impact it has on saving lives."
In this new PSA, award-winning directing duo Si&Ad powerfully illustrates the healing power of FROs. When a man in crisis shows signs of distress, his sister implements an FRO to temporarily remove his access to a firearm. The video PSA powerfully illustrates how an FRO enables his healing journey, leveraging cinematic use of sound design, editing, cinematography and special effects [courtesy of VFX production company, the Mill], to generate maximum emotional impact. The "Pause to Heal" FRO campaign was spearheaded pro-bono by the industry-leading national advertising agency, McKinney, and award-winning production company, Caviar.
"Firearm Restraining Orders can save lives," said Michelle Hillman, Ad Council chief campaign development officer. "That's why we're so proud to partner with IDPH and Brady on our ‘Pause to Heal' campaign to educate Illinoisans on this important tool. Our storytelling approach for this powerful new ad is informed by insights from our extensive ACRI research study and grounded in humanity, showing that by temporarily removing a gun from a gun owner in crisis, a FRO gives them time to heal. We hope that by bringing to life the benefits of a FRO, we will continue to raise awareness and save lives."
"Widespread awareness of Firearm Restraining Orders is crucial to ending family fire and freeing America from gun violence," said Brady President Kris Brown. "This uniquely American epidemic can only be quashed if we are all aware of the evidence-based tools we have at our disposal to protect our loved ones. Public education campaigns - like End Family Fire - have been proven to empower families to take steps to keep their families safer whether it's through learning how to safely store firearms and, hopefully, how to initiate an FRO. By sharing information in accessible ways, we can empower families to use these tools to save lives and find the time needed to get help and address crises."
"Increasing awareness for firearm safety measures and mental health resources is critical to reducing gun violence," said Alex Shulhafer, Executive Creative Director at McKinney. "After partnering with the Ad Council and Brady to launch the 2023 ‘Prepare for Misuse' campaign, we were honored to team up again, this time alongside the IDPH, to highlight another crucial and deeply emotional aspect of gun safety, suicide prevention and the FROs that can save lives."
Illinois is one of 21 states and Washington, D.C., that have an extreme risk law in effect. The "Pause to Heal" campaign is an Illinois-specific pilot, soon expanding to other states and Washington, D.C., that have variations of extreme risk laws in place.
