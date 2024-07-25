Ambitious Enterprise-Driven Agenda Takes Center Stage at MEF's Global NaaS Event

Industry executives, decision-makers and leaders converge to shape the future of NaaS

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced the conference program for its upcoming Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE). Taking place October 28-30, 2024, in Dallas, Texas, GNE convenes industry leaders building, delivering and consuming the next generation of Network-as-Service (NaaS) solutions. As the only global gathering dedicated to NaaS, this innovative program will examine enterprise NaaS imperatives, chart the evolution of advanced NaaS offerings, and showcase the transformative potential of automated delivery ecosystems. Led by broad cross-section of industry experts and analysts, attendees will hear visionary keynotes, insightful presentations, and lively panel discussions, offering a truly global perspective on the future of NaaS.



Over three action-packed days GNE will unite executive decision-makers, industry analysts, strategists, technology experts, and enterprise users to collaborate and share insights to propel global automated NaaS ecosystems forward. Attendees will gain exclusive access to NaaS progress reports, business dynamics, and emerging trends. The business-driven GNE conference program is designed along three pivotal themes:

Enterprises and NaaS

Spearheaded by MEF’s Enterprise Leadership Council, GNE will explore NaaS’s game-changing impact on enterprise networking, tackling critical cybersecurity challenges, and fueling aggressive digital transformation plans. Sessions will highlight forward-looking use cases, the ultimate NaaS business wish list, and cutting-edge strategies for developing a robust enterprise NaaS framework. Attendees will also explore leveraging AI and the dynamic role of NaaS providers as indispensable marketplaces for enterprise networking needs.

NaaS Offerings

Explore the forefront of NaaS evolution with an in-depth market report card that highlights customer experience essentials, groundbreaking service bundling innovations, and forward-looking multi-cloud integration strategies. Engaging sessions will explore SASE-based security solutions, tackle commercial challenges faced by NaaS providers, and discover AI's game-changing potential in NaaS delivery and innovation.

NaaS Ecosystem and Automation

GNE will unveil a comprehensive view of global NaaS ecosystems evolution and its key players, with a spotlight on the transformative power of automation. Sessions will explore the critical role of standardization in NaaS, including the importance of the ongoing alignment of MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) and TM Forum's Open APIs in this context. Participants will discover progressive strategies for seamlessly integrating cloud-based solutions and qualifying ecosystem partners, empowering them to excel in the evolving, automated NaaS landscape.

The LSO Automation Summit, a focused event launching GNE, will explore the entire LSO automation ecosystem, from buyer and seller journeys to core processes and cutting-edge applications like blockchain-enabled billing. Sessions will cover business cases for LSO API automation, innovative concepts like product payloads and partner matchmaking, and address challenges such as global address validation. Participants will learn about LSO integration for enterprises and non-automated service providers, industry standards, and the importance of testing and certification.

The full speaker line-up featuring industry luminaries and thought leaders will be announced shortly.

"GNE is a pivotal industry event. We’ve deliberately shaped the program to reflect the evolving NaaS landscape, leveraging MEF’s industry leadership to bring the ecosystem together and drive collaboration,” said Kevin Vachon, COO, MEF. "By focusing on enterprise perspectives, industry progress since GNE 2023, and the power of automation, GNE 2024 offers a comprehensive look at the state of NaaS, expected developments, and real-world applications, enabling attendees to shape the future of the global automated NaaS ecosystem."

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Lori Vachon, Director Global Events for more information. Early-bird registration for GNE is available through August 15, 2024. Visit GNE 2024 to register to attend or for more information.

About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building, delivering and consuming the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

