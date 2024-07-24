Engagement in culture, arts, heritage and sport by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24
The bulletin contains headline statistics on the following topics:
- participation in arts activities and attendance at arts events
- use of the public library service
- visited a museum or science centre
- visited PRONI
- visited a place of historic interest
- participation in sport
This Engagement in culture, arts, heritage and sport by adults in Northern Ireland 2023/24 publication is now available to view in html format.