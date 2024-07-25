Questex’s Fierce Pharma Announces the 2024 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Finalists

Winners to be Revealed September 11 at Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala in Philadelphia, During the Digital Pharma East Conference

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Pharma today announces the finalists for the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards which honor leadership, vision, innovation and strategic accomplishments within the pharma marketing and advertising community.

The Awards program received hundreds of submissions in all 15 categories. The finalists were chosen based on creativity, strategy, audience impact, social good, innovation and effectiveness.

“Pharmaceutical marketing plays an important role in conveying a brand to healthcare professionals, patients, and stakeholders,” said Rebecca Willumson, SVP & Publisher of Fierce Pharma. “We are extremely impressed by the innovation and creativity of all of the submissions to our program this year. We congratulate the finalists on their accomplishments.”

The 2024 finalists:

NEW: Agency of the Year

Believe Limited

Initiative

minds + assembly

PROPELLER

Real Chemistry



Digital Campaign – Non-Social Media

AbelsonTaylor Group: VOWST C. Diff Monster

Amgen, Havas – Arnold New York & Havas Lynx: Living in the Red

IQVIA Digital Enablement and Publicis Health: Empowering Health Equity: Personalized Omnichannel HCP Engagement Powered By Organon HADLIMA, Media

Neurocrine Biosciences: Discover TD; Educational Experience

Real Chemistry: American Cancer Society - The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound



DTC Audio for Pharma and Life Sciences

argenx, Avalere Health, iHeartRadio and Ruby, iHeartMedia’s Branded Audio Studio: Untold Stories: Life with Myasthenia Gravis

Jacques Madison: Live in the Moment – Otezla

Merck, Astrazeneca and SiriusXM Studio Resonate Ovarian Cancer Screening Campaign: Studio Resonate, SiriusXM Media

Pfizer’s Science Will Win Podcast: Pfizer’s Science Will Win Podcast

Swell Conversations: A Promotional HAE Series: Swell Conversations: A Promotional HAE Series by Pharming Healthcare Inc



Impiricus HCP Impact Award

CMI Media Group: GSK’s AREXVY and CMI Media Group - Pioneering Audio Outreach to HCPs

Level Ex: Level Ex designs Top Derm for efficacy and inclusivity in imagery

Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY: Might Over Mites

Publicis Health Media: Social Checkup: A Remedy for Clinical Misinformation Online

Razorfish Health & GSK: AREXVY: RSV Stops Here



Innovation Challenge

iHeartMedia, Gilead Sciences and Initiative: “A Message of Hope through Addiction and Recovery with Macklemore”: An iHeartMedia-Produced Episode with Gilead Sciences and Initiative

Lippe Taylor: Organon and Sempre Health collaborate to drive affordability and adherence of asthma drugs

MedTrix Healthcare LLC: The Virtual Patient Simulator (VPS): A Revolutionary Approach to Aesthetic Learning

Ogilvy Health: NIA Start-Up Challenge & Accelerator

Sanofi CHC NA: Allegra Airways



Medical Conference or Event Marketing

DDB Health: ReThink CML

ivWatch: ivWatch: “Pain Should Not Be Silenced”

minds + assembly & argenx: CIDP Daily Ability Lab

Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY: Mite Fighter

SHE Media: SHE Media Co-Lab @ SXSW®: Whole Life Health



Multicultural Campaign

Johnson & Johnson in collaboration with Veeva Crossix: Being There Is Possible

Klick Health: Aurinia Get Uncomfortable

MyHealthTeam: myHIVteam in Spanish

Publicis Health Media: RuPaul’s Drag Race x ViiV Healthcare: PrEPare for the RuVolution

Real Chemistry: Tigerlily Foundation - My Living Legacy Campaign (supported by GSK)



New Brand Launch

Heller Agency: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals “XDEMVY Consumer Launch Campaign”

Moon Rabbit: XDEMVY: Might Over Mites

Razorfish Health & GSK: AREXVY: RSV Stops Here

SFC Group: Kiyatec 3D Predict | Mechanism of Alice Campaign

Viz.ai: Viz HCM™ Uses AI to Detect Potentially Fatal Heart Condition and Coordinate Patient Care



Online Video or Film

dna Communications: It Takes 2

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and starpower, part of Real Chemistry: KNOW PLAN GO

Jacques Madison: Live in the Moment - Otezla Patient Stories

minds + assembly & Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc.: Wired Up

Real Chemistry: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals - Liver’s #1 Fan



Pharma TV

Arnold New York: Agitation Changes Everything

ConcentricLife: Believe On

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and starpower, part of Real Chemistry: KNOW PLAN GO

Razorfish Health & GSK: Cut Short | RSV Awareness Campaign

Real Chemistry, Publicis Health Media, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness: Astellas asks women, “What’s VMS?”



Print for Consumer

Cramer: CareConnect Patient Brochure, CareConnect Personalized Support Services™

Heller Agency: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals “XDEMVY Consumer Print”

Real Chemistry: Galderma - Definitely Dysport DTC Campaign

Regeneron Healthcare Solutions & Sanofi: Pixi & Alex’s Adventure

SFC Group: SFC Group | Self ProMoletion Print Campaign



Professional Marketing

DDB Health: ReThink CML

Indegene: Boehringer Ingelheim & Indegene: In It to Win It Campaign

Neurocrine Biosciences: Discover TD; Educational Experience

Razorfish Health & GSK: AREXVY: RSV Stops Here

The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences: Pharvaris DeflateHAE Awards Video



Public Relations Campaign

Curation Communications, a GCI Group Company: NARCAN® Nasal Spray: Ready to Rescue

dna Communications: It Takes 2

EvolveMKD and NeuroStar: Breaking Barriers with NeuroStar Depression Barometer

Greentech/Syneos Health Communications: Putting Ableism in the Spotlight with a First-of-its-Kind Musical

Ruder Finn: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement



Social Media for Consumer

21GRAMS, part of Real Chemistry: Genentech - Tokking Their Language

FCB Health New York, an IPG Health Company, Real Chemistry and starpower, part of Real Chemistry: KNOW PLAN GO

Real Chemistry, Publicis Health Media, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness: Astellas asks women, “What’s VMS?”

Real Chemistry: Incyte - The Unseen Journey

Ruder Finn: Launching The 1 Pledge Movement



Website for Consumer

Lemieux Bédard: RSV is No Gift

Real Chemistry: American Cancer Society - The Hopefall: A One-of-A-Kind Visualization of a Life-Changing Sound

RIESTER RX: Sickle Cell Speaks

Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and EVERSANA INTOUCH: Live With COPD

The Agency Network at MJH Life Sciences: Pharvaris DeflateHAE Awards Video



The judging panel included experts from leading pharmaceutical companies and top agencies involved in life sciences marketing and communications, including Microsoft, Epsilon, GSK and GoodRx. See the full judges list here.

The winners will be announced at the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala on September 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown, as part of the Digital Pharma East Conference, which takes place September 9-12.

To attend the Digital Pharma East conference and the Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards Gala, click here.

The awards event is sponsored by Headline Partner: Health Union; and Sponsors: Impiricus, IQVIA and SXM Media and Flora Management.

