21st circuit commission announces nominess for Walsh circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





24 July 2024





ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy created by the impending retirement of Judge Joseph Walsh. Those nominated by the commission are:





Lorne Baker – Baker earned his bachelor’s degree in 1990 from University of Michigan and graduated in 1993 from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. He is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





Bridget Halquist – Halquist earned her bachelor of arts degree from Wilmington College, her master of science from Chaminade University, and her law degree from St. Louis University School of Law. She is a partner at Summers Compton Wells LLC.





Amanda B. McNelley – McNelley graduated from St. Louis University and obtained her law degree from Washburn University School of Law. She is an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.





The commission received 16 applications and interviewed all applicants during one day of public interviews on July 24, 2024. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident each of these individuals is capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Baker received five votes, Halquist received four votes and McNelley received five votes.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.





