Steelworkers Humanity Fund donates $20,000 to support wildfire evacuees in Labrador and Quebec

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is donating a total of $20,000 to provide support to people and communities evacuated by the recent wildfires in Labrador City, N.L., and Port-Cartier, Que.



One of the many families evacuated recently from Labrador City, N.L. – the biggest evacuation in the city’s history – due to a massive, menacing wildfire.

(Credit Photo: Canadian Red Cross)

More than 7,000 residents of Labrador City were ordered to evacuate last week, the biggest evacuation in the city’s history, due to a menacing wildfire of more than 140 square kilometres. Just over a month ago, 1,000 residents of Port-Cartier faced similar circumstances. Fortunately, local authorities have since lifted the evacuation orders.

United Steelworkers (USW) union members in Labrador and Quebec who have been affected by the wildfires have expressed how all their fellow residents have faced trying times, highlighting how crucial Canadian Red Cross assistance has been during the evacuations.

In recognition of the Canadian Red Cross's work and of future relief efforts, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is making a $20,000 donation to support people and communities impacted by wildfires across the country.

“Unfortunately, increasingly warm summers are bringing their share of wildfires, forcibly displacing entire communities across the country, including many of our union’s members and their families,” said Marty Warren, Steelworkers Humanity Fund President and USW National Director.

“As we continue to advocate for policies seeking to address the roots of global warming, we will support organizations such as the Canadian Red Cross and essential workers attending the needs arising from those emergency situations,” Warren said.

Anyone wishing to donate can visit the Red Cross Canadian Wildfire Fund Appeal website. Furthermore, Newfoundland and Labrador residents affected by the Labrador wildfires are invited to register with the Canadian Red Cross in person, online, or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Atlantic Time (AT). More information is available on the Canadian Red Cross website.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization that focuses primarily on development projects and emergency aid in developing countries but also supports Canadian communities. USW members contribute to the fund through clauses negotiated into collective agreements. In some cases, employers make matching contributions to the fund.

For further information:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Shannon Devine, USW Communications, 416-938-4402, sdevine@usw.ca



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7153b12f-4835-4792-9123-dd7a6b5d4c00