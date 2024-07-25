Submit Release
On Discovering Life’s Adventures: Patty Kasian Writes “I’m in Search of Myself...Have You Seen Me Anywhere?”

Heartfelt tales of love, loss, and divine guidance in new memoir.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her debut memoir, “I’m in Search of Myself...Have You Seen Me Anywhere?,” Patty Kasian invites readers on a journey through the highs and lows of life, filled with poignant reflections and unexpected twists.

At the heart of Kasian’s narrative are true-life stories that resonate with readers on a deeply personal level. From moments of divine intervention and serendipity to humorous anecdotes that celebrate the joy of simply being alive, Kasian’s storytelling captivates from the first page to the last.

A book about embracing life fully, with all its uncertainties and joys, “I’m in Search of Myself...Have You Seen Me Anywhere?” is a collection of moments that shaped who Kasian is today, from tributes to icons like John Denver to lessons learned through love, loss, and the everyday miracles that surround people.

Kasian’s unique perspective, honed through a life rich with experiences and challenges, offers readers a roadmap to finding purpose and meaning in their own journeys. Through her words, she encourages readers to live with intention, kindness, and a sense of humor—values that resonate powerfully in today’s world.

In the hopes to inspire readers to embrace every moment, there is a lesson and a laugh to be found in every chapter of Kasian’s book, whether it’s finding joy in the smallest gestures or navigating through life’s unexpected turns.

Available on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers in paperback (978-1962497886) and e-book (978-1962497893) formats, join Patty Kasian on her journey of self-discovery and celebration of life’s adventures with “I'm in Search of Myself...Have You Seen Me Anywhere?” — because sometimes, the best discoveries are found within.

About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.

Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

