Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First VFAF offers national free screenings of 'Border Invasion an American Crisis'
Stan Fitzgerald former VFAF Veterans for Trump national grassroots president offers free screening of the organizations documentary film Border Invasion
With President Biden stepping down I believe our documentary takes on an important role considering VP Harris is the Border Czar. We are happy to offer this film at no charge nationally”ACWORTH, GA, US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies press room , the official press of Veterans for America First aka VFAF Veterans for Trump
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF director of educatiional films
The VFAF.US organization produces documentary films for public education relative to the conservative movement. The organization has announced that director Stan Fitzgerald has offered the film "Border Invasion an American Crisis" for free showings nationwide. Any parties interested in showing the film should contact VFAF via their email at connect@VFAF.US
Organizations showing the film are welcome to use it for a fundraising tool if they like.
Border Invasion Credits:
Director: Stan Fitzgerald
Asst. Directors: Kait Branson , Drew Collins
Executive Producers: Donna Fitzgerald, Jared Craig , Legacy PAC
Producer: Veterans for America First
Featuring: Gen. Michael Thomas Flynn, Victor Avila, Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh Amirizadeh
Special Appearances: Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton, Jim Bennett, Tiffany Savage aka Politically Savvy
Content Contributor: Auden Cabello
Editing: Warroom Strategies
The Films trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIUog8u-NxY
The organizations third film titled "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" is scheduled for release on 9-1-24
In other VFAF News:
The official Georgia State Chapter issued a list of authorized speakers and team members to clarify who the organization is represented by in the state.
https://kdvr.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/729865754/georgia-state-chapter-veterans-for-america-first-publishes-authorized-speaker-list-said-elizabeth-helgelien-vfaf-comms/
Stan Fitzgerald
VFAF Director of educational films
+1 770-707-6291
Border Invasion : An American Crisis - VFAF Official Trailer - March 2024 L-Strategies Studio release