Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,493 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,056 in the last 365 days.

Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First VFAF offers national free screenings of 'Border Invasion an American Crisis'

Border Invasion an American Crisis Movie Poster a VFAF Film

Veterans for America First official logo

Stan Fitzgerald former VFAF Veterans for Trump national grassroots president offers free screening of the organizations documentary film Border Invasion

With President Biden stepping down I believe our documentary takes on an important role considering VP Harris is the Border Czar. We are happy to offer this film at no charge nationally”
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF director of educatiional films
ACWORTH, GA, US, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the L-Strategies press room , the official press of Veterans for America First aka VFAF Veterans for Trump

The VFAF.US organization produces documentary films for public education relative to the conservative movement. The organization has announced that director Stan Fitzgerald has offered the film "Border Invasion an American Crisis" for free showings nationwide. Any parties interested in showing the film should contact VFAF via their email at connect@VFAF.US

Organizations showing the film are welcome to use it for a fundraising tool if they like.

Border Invasion Credits:
Director: Stan Fitzgerald
Asst. Directors: Kait Branson , Drew Collins
Executive Producers: Donna Fitzgerald, Jared Craig , Legacy PAC
Producer: Veterans for America First
Featuring: Gen. Michael Thomas Flynn, Victor Avila, Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh Amirizadeh
Special Appearances: Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton, Jim Bennett, Tiffany Savage aka Politically Savvy
Content Contributor: Auden Cabello
Editing: Warroom Strategies

The Films trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIUog8u-NxY

The organizations third film titled "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" is scheduled for release on 9-1-24

In other VFAF News:

The official Georgia State Chapter issued a list of authorized speakers and team members to clarify who the organization is represented by in the state.

https://kdvr.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/729865754/georgia-state-chapter-veterans-for-america-first-publishes-authorized-speaker-list-said-elizabeth-helgelien-vfaf-comms/

Stan Fitzgerald
VFAF Director of educational films
+1 770-707-6291
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X

Border Invasion : An American Crisis - VFAF Official Trailer - March 2024 L-Strategies Studio release

You just read:

Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First VFAF offers national free screenings of 'Border Invasion an American Crisis'

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more