Stan Fitzgerald Veterans for America First VFAF offers national free screenings of 'Border Invasion an American Crisis'

With President Biden stepping down I believe our documentary takes on an important role considering VP Harris is the Border Czar. We are happy to offer this film at no charge nationally” — Stan Fitzgerald VFAF director of educatiional films

ACWORTH, GA, US, July 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the L-Strategies press room , the official press of Veterans for America First aka VFAF Veterans for Trump The VFAF.US organization produces documentary films for public education relative to the conservative movement. The organization has announced that director Stan Fitzgerald has offered the film "Border Invasion an American Crisis" for free showings nationwide. Any parties interested in showing the film should contact VFAF via their email at connect@VFAF.USOrganizations showing the film are welcome to use it for a fundraising tool if they like.Border Invasion Credits:Director: Stan FitzgeraldAsst. Directors: Kait Branson , Drew CollinsExecutive Producers: Donna Fitzgerald, Jared Craig , Legacy PACProducer: Veterans for America FirstFeaturing: Gen. Michael Thomas Flynn, Victor Avila, Jody Hice , Admiral Chuck Kubic , Marziyeh AmirizadehSpecial Appearances: Sandy Smith , Carl Boyanton, Randy Clark , Gary M. Brugman, Chad Caton, Jim Bennett, Tiffany Savage aka Politically SavvyContent Contributor: Auden CabelloEditing: Warroom StrategiesThe Films trailer can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wIUog8u-NxY The organizations third film titled "VFAF Veterans for Trump - The Movement" is scheduled for release on 9-1-24In other VFAF News:The official Georgia State Chapter issued a list of authorized speakers and team members to clarify who the organization is represented by in the state.

