DHSS requests public comment on Missouri WIC state plan for upcoming year

For Immediate Release

July 25, 2024

Media Contact:

Lisa Cox

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is soliciting public comment on the proposed Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program Federal Fiscal Year (FFY) 2025 State Plan, which covers the period of October 1, 2024 - September 30, 2025. The State Plan describes the state agency's objectives and procedures for all aspects of WIC program administration for the 2025 FFY.

All public comments are welcome and should be directed to the attention of WICinfo@health.mo.gov via email, faxed to 573-526-1470 or mailed to Angie Oesterly, WIC and Nutrition Services, P.O. Box 570, 930 Wildwood Drive, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0570. All comments should be submitted by August 12, 2024. Comments will be included in the final copy of the plan, which must be submitted to the United States Department of Agriculture by August 15, 2024. The State Plan can be accessed at https://health.mo.gov/living/families/wic/frauddatalinks/stateplan/.

Missourians interested in learning about the benefits of WIC may visit WIC.Mo.Gov or call TEL-LINK at 1-800-835-5465 to find the WIC local agency in their county.

