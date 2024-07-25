Heart of the Matter: Sacred Heart School Unveils Groundbreaking Mental Health and EI Initiatives
School unveils three Innovative solutions that support students' mental health while maintaining the timeless importance of traditional skills and values.
Our goal at Sacred Heart is to develop the whole-child - academically, socially, mentally, and emotionally - to set them up for success after graduation.”WINNETKA, IL, USA, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by a steadfast commitment to nurturing the hearts and minds of every student, Sacred Heart School is launching revolutionary programs and tools this fall, designed to enhance mental wellness and emotional intelligence. Adapting to the increased mental health challenges resulting from pandemic-era isolation and the pervasive influence of digital technology, these initiatives are intended to minimize classroom distractions, foster empathetic conversations, and prioritize interpersonal communication. The key components of this effort are:
— Jodi Reuter, Principal
1.Therapy Dog “Bernie” Joins Sacred Heart’s Support Services Team:
This fall, Sacred Heart welcomes Certified Therapy Dog, Bernie. Research shows that interaction with therapy dogs can lead to significant mental health benefits, including:
Reduction in Stress: Studies indicate that spending time with therapy dogs can lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress.
Increased Happiness: Interaction with therapy dogs boosts levels of oxytocin, serotonin, and dopamine, neurotransmitters that contribute to feelings of happiness and well-being.
Improved Social Skills: Children working with therapy dogs often exhibit better social interaction skills, increased empathy, and improved communication abilities.
Enhanced Focus and Reduced Anxiety: Therapy dogs can help reduce anxiety and increase focus, creating a more conducive learning environment.
2. Launch of Second Step Curriculum in Preschool – 5th Grade Classrooms: An integrated and approachable enhancement to the current school day, this program teaches children vital Emotional Intelligence (EI) techniques to help them: Gain Confidence, Set Goals, Make Better Decisions, Collaborate with Others in Work and Play, and Navigate our rapidly evolving world more effectively – all without taking time away from core academics.
3. Continued Prohibition of Personal Devices in the Classroom: Sacred Heart continues its longstanding policy of prohibiting personal devices during school hours. By collecting smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets at the start of the day, the school ensures that students remain focused and engaged without the distractions of technology. That said, Despite the prohibition of personal devices during the school day, Sacred Heart also recognizes the importance of technological proficiency in a rapidly advancing digital age. The school’s innovative approach to integrating technology thoughtfully and appropriately into education has earned it the prestigious Apple Distinguished School designation nine times. This accolade highlights Sacred Heart’s leadership and excellence in leveraging technology for learning.
While Sacred Heart has maintained their “no personal devices” policy for years, the introduction of “Bernie” the therapy dog and the Second Step Curriculum are exciting new additions to their holistic approach to education, further highlighting the school’s commitment to supporting the mental health and emotional growth of its students.
Known affectionately as “The Little School with a Big Heart,” Sacred Heart is committed to staying ahead of educational trends and enhancing student services. By prioritizing emotional intelligence and mental health, the school aims to equip students with the skills necessary for a balanced and successful life. Research underscores the significance of emotional intelligence in fostering healthier, happier, and more productive individuals. Sacred Heart’s initiatives are designed to address the growing need for human connection, social-emotional well-being, and timeless interpersonal skills. The school views these challenges as opportunities to innovate and elevate its support for students with unwavering compassion and dedication, to ensure a brighter and more resilient future for all.
