AlmaLinux OS Foundation Announces Latest Silver Sponsor Members: ATIX, Codenotary and StorPool Storage
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced the following organizations as its most recent silver-level sponsors:
ATIX (www.atix.de), as the leading Linux system house in the German-speaking region, offers IT services in the field of infrastructure with a focus on Linux in the data center, providing professional IT consulting, innovative engineering, and first-class technical support. With orcharhino, ATIX has a software solution for the orchestration of data centers. This tool can be used to automate deployment and configuration management as well as lifecycle and patch management. It offers a standardized interface for administration, both on-premises and in the cloud. The basic principles of ATIX’s work are expertise, independence, professionalism and flexibility. Based in Garching, near Munich, Germany, ATIX was founded in 1995.
"We are proud to partner with AlmaLinux, as their platform provides an excellent basis for the operation of orcharhino,” said Mark Hlawatschek, CIO & Founder of ATIX. “This collaboration ensures that orcharhino is ideally equipped to manage AlmaLinux systems efficiently."
Codenotary (www.codenotary.com), as the leading company for secure software supply chain, brings trust and integrity into the software life cycle by providing end-to-end cryptographically verifiable tracking and provenance for all artifacts, actions and dependencies. Codenotary’s solution allows customers to identify and track billions of artifacts within their IT organizations and make sure only trusted and known components are used. Based in Houston, Texas, Codenotary was founded in 2018.
“Our software needs an operating system that is truly free and community-owned to give us peace of mind from any future royalty demands,” said Moshe Bar, CEO at Codenotary. “No other Red Hat-based distribution can give us this crucial guarantee. AlmaLInux is also industry-leading in addressing new vulnerabilities quickly.”
StorPool Storage (www.storpool.com) is a leading global data storage software platform provider. Its solutions are recognized for their capabilities, high quality and expertise in accelerating applications and businesses. StorPool is the best block storage solution when building public and private clouds. StorPool’s block-level, distributed storage software is designed from the ground up and is arguably the fastest and most efficient software-defined storage solution on the market today, replacing traditional SANs, all-flash arrays (AFA) or other less-efficient storage software products. With locations in Bulgaria, Switzerland and the United States, Storpool Storage was founded in 2011.
“AlmaLinux is helping companies around the world to run secure and efficient IT,” said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. “it is a privilege to support them and work together.”
ATIX and Codenotary are returning sponsor members for the last three years. This is StorPool Storage’s debut as an AlmaLinux sponsor member.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com