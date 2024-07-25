Paraffin Wax Market is Expected to Reach USD 18253.6 Million, Globally by 2034 at 5.7% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

In North America, the United States is projected to grow at a 3.2% CAGR by 2034. The country is seeing an increase in demand for sustainable alternatives, with customers turning to natural waxes such as soy wax and beeswax. Manufacturers in the United States are marketing environmentally friendly wax products to suit this need.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide paraffin wax market is expected to reach USD 10509.6 million in 2024 and USD 18253.6 million by 2034. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2034.



The industry is experiencing dynamic changes due to increasing demand from various industries, such as packaging, healthcare, and cosmetics. Sustainability efforts and creative uses in the candle industry are pushing the business towards customized mixtures of wax and eco-friendly substitutes.

Crude oil is the main raw material for wax extraction, and the high demand for crude oil has led to an increase in its by-products, such as paraffin wax. The quality of paraffin wax varies based on the source of crude oil, refining degree, and wax composition.

Manufacturers are looking towards sustainable wax choices as consumer tastes change due to rising environmental concerns. Bio-based wax made from renewable resources like sugarcane or coconut oil is gaining traction among ecological-conscious consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Paraffin Wax Market Report:

The paraffin wax market is expected to reach a value of USD 18253.6 million by 2034.

The market is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.7% by 2034.

China's paraffin wax market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2034.

The United Kingdom is set to rise at 2.2% CAGR by 2034.

Based on product type, the fully refined segment is expected to hold a market share of 62.9% in 2024.



"Growing industrialization and manufacturing activities to surge demand for high-purity waxes like nuclear paraffin wax, particularly in industries like cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and candle manufacturing. Availability of raw materials and technological advancements further influence market dynamics, with regional trends often affecting overall supply and demand." – Opines Nikhil Kaitwade Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The global paraffin wax market is fragmented and diversified, with numerous key participants. The market is evaluated based on product offerings, financial statements, key developments, strategic approach, market position, geographical penetration, and other key features. The report's competitive landscape section details the leading companies, key developments, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, and regional and industry footprints.

Leading Paraffin Wax Brands:

Sinopec

ExxonMobil

PetroChina Company Limited

Sasol

CEPSA

Honeywell

Petrobras

Nippon Seiro Co., Ltd

Petro-Canada

Repsol

Industry Updates-

In 2023, Saudi Aramco, Sinopec, and SABIC partnered to establish a refinery and petrochemical cracker complex in China and Saudi Arabia, aiming to enhance their collective capabilities.

In 2023, Eneos Corporation partnered with Niigata Public Corporation of Agriculture and Forestry to achieve a decarbonized society through forest conservation, aiming to reduce Scope 1 and 22 CO2 emissions by 46% by 2030.

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global paraffin wax market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the paraffin wax market based on product type (fully refined, semi-refined, and others), application (candles, packaging, cosmetics, hot melt, board sizing, and rubber), and region.

Key Segments of Market Report:

By Product Type:

The landscape is categorized into three leading product types: fully refined, semi-refined, and others.

By Application:

A few key applications include candles, packaging, cosmetics, hot melt, board sizing, and rubber.

By Region:

Information about key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa is given.

