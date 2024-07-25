Missouri Department of Revenue is Making it Easier to Apply for a REAL ID

JEFFERSON CITY —

The federal REAL ID enforcement deadline of May 7, 2025 is less than a year away and the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is making it even easier for Missourians to apply for their REAL ID-compliant driver license or nondriver ID card. After that deadline, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID, or another form of identification deemed acceptable by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to fly within the U.S.

A Missouri-issued REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card will have a star in the upper right-hand corner. A license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID will have “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” in the upper right-hand corner.

Since the Missouri Department of Revenue began offering REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and ID cards on March 20, 2019, more than 2.9million REAL IDs have been issued. Throughout this time, citizens have consistently reported that one of the top challenges they face in applying for a REAL ID-compliant card is obtaining two residency documents verifying a Missouri address. To ease this burden, while still meeting the provisions set forth by the REAL ID Act of 2005, the Department expanded the list of acceptable residency documents. In addition, the Department may also accept electronic copies transmitted from a mobile device for eligible requestors.

“Under my leadership, we have made it our mission to provide every customer the best experience every time. It is with this goal in mind that we have taken steps to make applying for a REAL ID easier for our customers,” said Missouri Department of Revenue Director Wayne Wallingford. “To date, 38 percent of Missouri documents have been issued as REAL ID-compliant.”

Additionally, at the time of application for a REAL ID non-commercial renewal or duplicate replacement, persons who self-certify that their REAL ID-verified address has not changed may be waived from having to present proof of address documentation.

None of the recent changes alter basic REAL ID Act of 2005 requirements for initial REAL ID applicants who are required to submit verification of identity, lawful status, name change and address. Rather, these improvements provide additional options to meet the mandated residency requirements; and benefit those who have previously obtained a REAL ID-compliant card.

Who will need a REAL ID?

Under Missouri law, applying for a REAL ID is your choice, and is not mandatory. However, all U.S. residents will soon be required to present a REAL ID in order to enter nuclear power plants, access federal facilities, and board federally regulated domestic flights. If you plan on flying in the future but do not want to apply for a REAL ID, you can present another acceptable form of ID such as your U.S. passport.

A noncompliant license or ID card is, and will continue to be, acceptable for verification of driving privileges, verification of age, voting and registering to vote, state purposes and other purposes not limited by the REAL ID Act.

What documents do I need to obtain a REAL ID?

To apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, Missourians will need to submit valid, original documents verifying their identity, lawful status, Social Security number, proof of residency, and official name change if needed. For a full list of acceptable documents, click here. Anyone wishing to apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card must notify the person assisting them at the start of their transaction.

When will REAL ID requirements start being enforced?

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security extended the REAL ID enforcement deadline to ease the burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. REAL ID will now be enforced starting May 7, 2025.

Where can I apply for a REAL ID?

Residents can apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or non-driver identification card at one of Missouri’s many contract license office locations. The transaction and processing fees for a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, new or renewal, are the same as for a license or ID card that is noncompliant with REAL ID. Detailed fee information can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/resources/license.html#fees.

Why are these changes being made?

The REAL ID Act was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 after the 9/11 Commission recommended the federal government set new standards for the issuance of identification in an effort to achieve enhanced security.

Missourians can learn more about REAL ID at https://dor.mo.gov/driver-license/issuance/real-id/. Information is also available on the TSA website at tsa.gov/real-id and on the DHS website at dhs.gov/real-id.

