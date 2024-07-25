28 Health Care Facilities to Receive Funding for Training

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 28 health care facilities statewide will receive $22.5 million in awards during the next year for training — a part of the Governor’s $10 billion multi-year investment in health care, the largest in State history — to help rebuild and grow the health care workforce and help strengthen the health care system. The Increasing Training Capacity in Statewide Healthcare Facilities awards were issued by the State Health Department’s Office of Healthcare Workforce Innovation, to increase training in the health care workforce.

“With the largest ever multi-year investment in health care, we will retain, rebuild and grow our health care workforce and ensure we deliver the highest quality health care for New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “The health of every New Yorker depends on a strong, stable and equitable health care system, and health care workers are its very foundation.”

In 2022, Governor Hochul announced a $10 billion multi-year investment in health care, the largest in State history, to rebuild and grow the health care workforce and strengthen the health care system. The need to rebuild and grow the health care workforce with programs designed to improve the career pipeline, expand access to health care training and education, to recruit care workers to underserved areas, and strengthen home care was a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and to the continuing and existing health care professional shortages in New York State.

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Thanks to Governor Hochul, this multi-year investment will help us rebuild our health workforce in New York and prepare the next generation of health care professionals. This workforce grant will increase the training capacity of health care facilities and prepare, mentor and train a steady pipeline of high-quality health care professionals.”

Twenty-eight contracts have been awarded to 13 hospitals and 15 nursing homes and will provide up to $1 million per year for two years to each health care facility. Awardees may use their funding to cover various eligible expenses, such as costs related to developing training programs and curriculum and compensating staff attending training. Awardees include:

Samaritan Hospital

Montefiore Medical Center

Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Inc.

Upstate Medical University

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation

St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center

Auburn Community Hospital

Orleans Community Health, Medina Memorial Hospital

St. Barnabas Hospital

The Friendly Home

BronxCare Health System

Jamaica Hospital Medical Center

The Church Home of the Protestant

Episcopal Church

Gurwin Healthcare System

Schofield Residence

The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center

Sisters of Charity Hospital

We Care

Flushing Hospital Medical Center

King Street Rehab

Highlands at Brighton

Loretto Health & Rehabilitation

Monroe Community Hospital

Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital SNF

Chemung County Nursing Facility

Wayne Health Care

Rochester General Hospital

Cayuga Health System

Workforce Innovation Center Director Dr. Carrie Roseamelia said, “As a new office, awarding these facility grants has been our priority. We are thrilled to announce the first round of grantees and help to rebuild and grow the healthcare workforce.”

The State Health Department’s Office of Healthcare Workforce Innovation supports projects that train certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, physician assistants, community health workers, home health aides, and other direct care professionals.