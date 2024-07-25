ITS Logistics July Port Rail Ramp Index: Pre-Peak Season Shipping Activity with Retailers has Stressed Import Volumes at Origin

-- ITS Logistics confirms that the threat of East and Gulf Coast Ports strike could adversely affect U.S. and Canada operations --

RENO, Nev., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics today released the July forecast for the ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index. This month, the index reveals that pre-retail-peak season shipping activity has brought moderate volume increases to most markets, but a lack of equipment has stressed import volumes at origin. In addition, due to the overseas import origin equipment shortages, shippers are having to book into new North American entry points outside of their current supply chain network.



“Despite having a lack of equipment, North American inland transportation is still not experiencing significant operational challenges as a result,” said Paul Brashier, Vice President of Global Supply Chain for ITS Logistics. “That said, as it relates to North American entry points, the equipment shortages are causing shippers some moderate disruption this month. This is especially true in the last 7-10 days of July. Volumes should increase as we move into August and peak volumes move from docks at import origin to the U.S.”

This month, the Port of L.A. container volumes increased by 14.4% due to strong trade activity, which was amplified by the early peak season, threats of a labor strike at both the East and Gulf Coast ports, and consistent consumer spending. The first half of the year saw the handling of 4.7 million 20-foot-container equivalent units, which was more than the same period last year.

As for the current threat of a labor strike, with only 70 days left in the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) current contract, discussions remained stalled, as the union’s strategy was to resolve all local jurisdiction contracts and then commence negotiations for the master contract.

“Labor disruptions have the potential to adversely affect operations in the U.S. and Canada,” continued Brashier. “As of now, there is not a high probability of a prolonged strike on the US East/Gulf Coast and Canada, but the threat of a strike is causing shippers to move their booking pairings back to the West Coast to avoid both regions.”

Numerous vessels are blanking calls at some of the smaller to medium-volume ports in the U.S., which is negatively impacting exports. When paired with the equipment imbalance, this will continue to create a challenge for exporters into Q4 of this year.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services with two-day reach to 96% of the U.S. population. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

The ITS Logistics US Port/Rail Ramp Freight Index forecasts port container and dray operations for the Pacific, Atlantic, and Gulf regions. Ocean and domestic container rail ramp operations are also highlighted in the index for both the West Inland and East Inland regions. Visit here for a full, comprehensive copy of the index with expected forecasts for the US port and rail ramps.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #19 in North America, the #12 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/460aa439-81f7-4dde-aa78-3e70aebb5ddf