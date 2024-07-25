WTW Recognized in Forbes List of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024

LONDON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, has been recognized in the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list can be viewed on the Forbes website.

America’s Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors. Over 4 million employer evaluations are considered. The result is based on the following three evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Respondents were presented with a battery of statements about their current employer, in terms of topics related to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions, as well as topics women are often confronted with in the workplace: Representation & Career, Pay Equity, Discrimination, Flexibility, Family Support, and Parental Leave.

Public Evaluations: Women participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively.

Diversity Among Top Executives/Board: Index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.



Kristy Banas, CHRO at WTW, commented, “WTW is honored to be recognized in the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2024. This Award acknowledges our long standing and ongoing commitment to making WTW a great place to build a career in all of our locations around the world, for women and for all colleagues, where everyone can feel they belong.”

