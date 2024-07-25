Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa conveys condolences to Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia following the recent landslides

President Cyril Ramaphosa, on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, has expressed deep sorrow and condolences following the recent landslides in Gofa, South Western Ethiopia, which tragically took the lives of at least 250 of people at this stage. 

President Ramaphosa said the South African people's thoughts are with the people of Ethiopia, particularly the bereaved families, during this period of mourning. Our hearts goes out to the Government and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia at this difficult time. 

President Ramaphosa recalled the strong and historic relations between South Africa and Ethiopia, dating back to the struggle against apartheid.

