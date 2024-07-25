InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Durable Sleeve that Protects Vapes and Vape Cartridges
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wesley D. of Baroda, MI is the creator of The PNP Cart Case, a protective sleeve for vape cartridges and batteries designed to prevent the items from being scratched or broken. The invention is comprised of a metal, plastic or rubber sleeve (enclosure) that slides over to encapsulate cartridges and batteries. The sleeve may have a cap, flip-top, or screw bottom. There is a slide open option for button use. There are a variety of shapes and sizes to accommodate different types cartridges and batteries.
The enclosure offers maximum protection for vape cartridges and batteries to protect a person’s investment on their smoking tools. It keeps a vape looking presentable by preventing unsightly scratches, scuffs, and dents, offering peace of mind that a vape is protected from all types of damage.
The growth in the vaping industry has led to a corresponding increase in demand for accessories, including protective devices. As more consumers invest in higher-end vaping equipment, the need for protection against drops, spills, and other potential damages has become more pronounced. Current product solutions include hard cases, silicone sleeves, and battery cases. While these are useful, they often do not protect both a vape and its cartridges.
Vape users commonly look for safe, secure, and portable accessories that accompany the vape to prevent it from breaking or overheating. The PNP Cart Case is innovative, versatile, and customizable, offering a product that would significantly enhance any manufacturer’s product line.
Wesley filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his PNP Cart Case product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The PNP Cart Case can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
