Rising Population of Livestock and Demand for Livestock Products to Boost Animal Feed Additive Market at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States plays a significant role in the global animal feed additives market. This growth is propelled by the increasing demand for meat and poultry products. By 2034, the United States is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2%.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the animal feed additive market is expected to reach US$ 55,842.2 million in 2024. The market is further projected to reach a valuation of US$ 109,184.5 million, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034.



Rising per capita spending on premium food is offering key participants in the animal feed additive market significant opportunities for expansion. Increasing disposable income is set to fuel consumer demand for nutrient-dense foods derived from animals, improving the outlook for the market for animal feed additives.

The growth of the livestock and agricultural sectors is boosting the nation's sales of animal feed additives. Additives for animal feed are essential for protecting the health of both livestock and people who eat goods made from animals.

The European Union (EU) outlawed the use of antibiotics in animal feed. Hence, probiotics and direct-fed microorganisms are gaining traction in the animal feed industry. Probiotics are a useful tool for maintaining the gut health of animals, which enhances general productivity and well-being.

More efficient and effective feed additives are being developed as a result of ongoing research and technology improvements such as nanotechnology and microencapsulation. The market for animal feed additives is impacted by the globalization of the food supply chain, since businesses now operate internationally while adhering to local laws and preferences.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

over the forecast period. East Asia is expected to have a market share of 23.8% by 2034, in terms of volume consumed.

CAGR by 2034. Based on country, the United Kingdom is expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2034.



"The inclusion of antibiotics as additives in animal feed has been limited or outlawed due to concerns surrounding the development of antibiotic-resistant bacteria and its potential impact on human health. Consequently, this restriction is prompting a transition within the livestock industry toward alternative approaches for promoting animal health and averting diseases says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape

Several manufacturers & distributors, their geographic locations, and the quality of the product all have a significant impact on the level of competition in the worldwide market. Participants and stakeholders are focusing on expanding their manufacturing capabilities in the market. Leading players are working on research and development to provide consumers with effective items, which is expected to boost market expansion.

For instance,

In 2023, Amlan® International, the animal nutrition and health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, acquired Agromex Importaciones, S.A. de C.V.

Amlan® International, the animal nutrition and health business of Oil-Dri® Corporation of America, acquired Agromex Importaciones, S.A. de C.V. In 2023, Novus International acquired biotech company Agrivida.

Key Companies Profiled

Cargill Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

DSM

Nutreco (Owned by SHV)

Alltech Inc

Adisseo

BASF SE

Novus International Inc.

Kemin Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Ajinomoto Animal Nutrition North America

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Danish Agro

Chr.Harsen Holding A/S

Pestell Nutrition (Barentz)

Solvay Group



Get More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global animal feed additive market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the animal feed additive market based on additives type (technology additives, sensory additives, nutritional additives), form (powder, granules, liquid), livestock (ruminant, poultry, swine, aquaculture, pets) across regions.

Animal Feed Additive Market Segmentation by Category

By Additive Type:

Technological Additives (Preservatives, Emulsifiers, and Others)

Sensory Additives (Sweeteners, Lutein, and Others)

Nutritional Additives



By Form:

Powder

Granules

Liquid



By Livestock:

Ruminant

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets



By Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa



