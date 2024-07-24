Slovenia establishes itself as an electric vehicle manufacturer with the production of electric Renault Twingo

SLOVENIA, July 24 - The MoU sets out possible government support for the development and production of the new electric city car at the Revoz plant.

Renault Group will base the production of the future Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric at the Revoz plant. After more than 50 years of Renault car production in Novo mesto, including electric cars, the plant will benefit from extensive investment in new production processes. Following discussions with the investor, the Slovenian Government decided to support the investment, thereby ensuring the future of the Revoz plant in Novo mesto. This move will secure not only Slovenia's future as a car manufacturer but also its transition into an electric vehicle manufacturer.

The future electric Twingo E-Tech model is Renault's response to Europe's need for affordable electric city cars, aiming to make electromobility accessible to all. This new project will accelerate digitalisation and decarbonisation efforts, provide additional training and retraining for employees, create new jobs, and strengthen Revoz's cooperation with Slovenian development institutes and innovation clusters.

Prime Minister Golob took the opportunity to say: "From day one, the Government has relied on innovation, development and science, and today's investment is the result of these efforts. In the future, the Government will continue to support all investments that bring new knowledge, new technologies and innovations to Slovenia. These are the technologies we believe will shape the future." The Prime Minister thanked the team that made the investment possible and all the employees, saying, "Without you, today would not have been possible. You are our pride."

"The commitment, efficiency, expertise and hard work of our employees were key in Revoz's decision to produce the future Twingo E-Tech electric car. This new production not only represents a technological advance but also reflects our shared commitment to sustainable development, innovation and high added value. Electric cars are the future, and with your help, we will help create this future in Slovenia," said Minister Matjaž Han. He also stressed the importance of industry as the backbone of Slovenia's economy: "We understand the crucial role of industry in ensuring the stability, resilience and growth of both the Slovenian and EU economies. By investing in advanced technology and supporting companies like Revoz, we are creating conditions for new jobs, higher productivity, increased salaries and improved quality of life for all citizens. After months of discussions between Renault, Revoz and our Ministry, we have achieved our goal: the future electric Twingo E-Tech model will be produced in Slovenia. This project further demonstrates our commitment to be one of the leaders in sustainable mobility and confirms that Slovenia is an attractive destination for complex investments."

Herbert Steiner, the Vice-President for Renault Brand Industry at Renault Group, highlighted the outstanding cooperation of all partners: "Renault's new affordable electric city car, the future Twingo E-Tech Electric developed by Ampere, will be produced here in Slovenia from 2026. This is the result of an outstanding cooperation between Ampere, Renault, Revoz and the Slovenian Government and local authorities. Together, we are enabling environmentally friendly mobility and sustainable transport options in the urban environment. The future Twingo E-Tech is our response to decarbonisation, air quality issues, affordable electric mobility, environmentally friendly materials and, last but not least, the re-industrialisation of Europe."

Revoz CEO Jože Bele said, "The future Twingo E-Tech Electric brings with it new skills, technologies, advances in automation, digitalisation, the use of artificial intelligence, and the decarbonisation of the plant. This project will modernise the plant in line with the expectations of the new generation automotive industry, strengthening its cooperation with local stakeholders and its self-sufficiency. Revoz employees embrace the ambition to be the first at Renault to launch a new car project in record time – in just two years. On the way to this goal, we would like to thank Renault Group for its trust in the quality of our plant and its employees, the Slovenian Government for its unwavering support, and the Municipality of Novo mesto and local stakeholders for their continued support."

The signed Memorandum of Understanding outlines possible incentives that the Slovenian Government will take into account. It includes possible subsidies that investors can apply for, such as incentives for investments in tangible and intangible assets, development, research and innovation, for the recruitment and retraining of employees, and above all for ensuring Slovenia's competitiveness as an industrial location. The actual extent of this support will depend on the investor's specific applications for individual measures, which will be decided in accordance with the rules and procedures provided by law. The memorandum signed today demonstrates the Government's willingness to support the production and process development of the future Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric and thus Revoz's transition to an electric vehicle manufacturer.

The importance of Revoz and Renault Group for the Slovenian economy

The Revoz plant in Novo mesto is strategically located in the heart of Europe. With more than 50 years of experience in Renault car production, the plant has established its reputation for high quality and industrial efficiency.

The future Renault Twingo E-Tech Electric will be on the market in less than two years. As an affordable and sustainable electric city car made in Europe, the future Renault Twingo E-Tech will accelerate the democratisation of electric vehicles with a price below €20,000 (before purchase incentives).

Last year, Slovenia increased subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles. For vehicles up to €35,000, buyers can receive a subsidy of €6,500.

At the Revoz plant in Novo mesto, Renault Group is investing mainly in new equipment and technologies. In order to produce the revolutionary electric city car, the Revoz plant will step up process development to innovate production processes. Employees will also benefit from extensive training and retraining in the digitalisation and production of electric vehicles. Existing jobs will be preserved, and new jobs will be created.