Response to the European Commission's 2024 Rule of Law Report

SLOVENIA, July 24 - The European Commission's fifth annual Rule of Law Report for 2024 shows that Slovenia has made progress in almost all areas, including in implementing last year's recommendations. Slovenia remains committed to the common fundamental values of the Union, in particular the rule of law, and will actively continue its efforts to further strengthen it.
