Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Vermont Open Farm Week - August 4-11

Farms welcome the public to dig into Vermont’s agricultural economy

July 25, 2024 | Montpelier, VT – For the tenth consecutive year, farmers across Vermont will open their barn doors and garden gates to welcome the public for a behind the-scenes look at Vermont’s vibrant working landscapes during Vermont Open Farm Week, Sunday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 11. After July’s challenging weather across the state, many Vermont farms look forward to welcoming visitors in support of Vermont’s agricultural community. Vermont Open Farm Week started in 2014 as “CSA Open Farm Day” and included open houses at farms all across Vermont. Now, for its 10th Anniversary, Vermont Open Farm Week features 49 farms at 157 events across the state.

This celebration of Vermont farms offers visitors a backstage pass to learn more about local food origins, authentic agritourism experiences, and the chance to build relationships with Vermont farmers and artisans. It a unique opportunity to explore Vermont through the lens of local farms. Visitors can look forward to maple and honey tastings, yoga on the farm, no-till work shops, behind-the-scenes tours, on-farm dinners, 5k races, concerts and so much more!

"Vermont Open Farm Week gets a curious public closer to the land and the farmer. It’s a great chance to learn where your food comes from while supporting your neighbors." said Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets Secretary Anson Tebbetts. “We are grateful that our farmers give the public a chance to peek into their lives during this annual event.”

Each Open Farm Week event is created by a farmer and focused on highlighting the unique character of the host farm. Below are a few highlights of the 2024 schedule:

Benefit Pick for NOFA-VT’s Farmer Emergency Fund at Adam's Berry Farm, Aug. 4, All Day, Charlotte

Meet the Sheep at Cynefin Farm - Every day during Open Farm Week, 11am-12pm, Townsend

Hay Wagon Tours and Family Fun at Chandler Pond Farm , Aug. 4, 10a.m. - 1p.m., South Wheelock

Pasture Walk & Whole Hog BBQ with Live Music at Snug Valley Farm, at, Aug. 10, 4 p.m.– 9 p.m., Hardwick

Tomato Trot 5K at Cate Farm, Saturday, Aug. 12, 5 p.m., Plainfield

Open Farm Week events are live online! Many events are free and some require pre-registration. Not all farms are open every day, so be sure to visit DigInVT.com to explore the diverse event schedule and plan a visit. Everyone is invited to join the Open Farm Week conversation on social media using the hashtag #VTOpenFarm. Because of the recent flooding, some roads are still damaged and under repair, please use 511 to check road conditions if traveling around the state.

Open Farm Week

Open Farm Week is a collaborative statewide agritourism project organized by Vermont Fresh Network with support from Shelburne Farms and Farm‐Based Education, NOFA‐VT, University of Vermont Extension, and Vermont Agency of Agriculture. DigInVT.com is an online agritourism platform, run by Vermont Fresh Network, and virtual home to Open Farm Week.

Vermont Open Farm Week is made possible by the generous support of its National Life Group, Farm Credit East and Media Sponsor, Seven Days Vermont.