Launch of VisitVisit.com: The World’s First City Brand Launches in 8 Cities

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Visit Inc. officially announces the joint launch of Visit Visit™ (visitvisit.com) + The City Show (thecityshow.com), marking the debut of the world’s first city-centric fashion brand and its media platform.

A World First: Visit Visit™ aims to revolutionize how the world's great cosmopolitan cities are branded and celebrated. By combining high-quality urban streetwear fashion with city-based media content, Visit Visit™ empowers its community to participate in shaping the image and narrative of their favorite urban centers.

Jack Alexander, the company’s CEO, stated:

“There has never been a brand or company dedicated entirely to communicating and unifying the character and soul of cities. We aspire to be the first city brand ever to become synonymous with the cities they represent, as hubs of creativity and unity among global communities.

As Toronto has been named the world's most multicultural city, we’ve selected the city as a launch pad for our global movement by installing prominent signage along Queen Street, one of the city’s key arteries. This sign is a testament to our appreciation for the city of Toronto as one of the best urban streetwear, lifestyle and music representatives. There is no better city to spearhead the launch of The World's City Brand!"

With office locations in three cities, Montreal, Toronto & New York, the Visit Visit™ launch plans include:

An initial launch in 8 cities, including New York, Chicago, London, Miami, San Francisco, Montreal, Los Angeles and Toronto, with plans to expand to other cities.

Inspired by the artistic expression of graffiti art, the Visit Visit™ fashion collections capture the dynamic and evolving spirit of cities. Visit Visit™ branded apparel offer consumers a unique way to express their love for their favorite cities.

With its media platform, The City Show (TheCityShow.com), Visit Visit™ aims to create a better understanding among people of the world’s great cities. Its first host, Jack Alexander, a New York attorney with a global mindset, will be interviewing celebrities, influencers, and business and political leaders in a lively interview-style podcast. These discussions will provide insights into their favourite cities and personal stories, enriching viewers’ understanding of urban life and our interconnectedness.



Emphasizing Canada's multicultural society as a springboard for connecting the world's cities, Jack Alexander, the company’s CEO, stated:

“I wanted to create a city master-brand that makes an international impact beyond clothing and connects to people in a profound way, communicating the diversity of cities through fashion and media. The cities and places we come from play a big role in shaping our identity — let’s showcase them in what we wear and say.”

Visit Visit™ invites you to view their brand launch video, Just Visit Visit™ (see link or Instagram @justvisitvisit). The inception of Just Visit Visit™ stems from a genuine and playful retort to the omnipresent 'Visit' — leveraging repetition to highlight and celebrate the world's cosmopolitan cities.

#JustVisitVisit #RepresentYourCity #YourCityYourStyle





A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

About Visit Visit™

Visit Visit Inc. (d/b/a Visit Visit™) aims to revolutionize how the world's great cosmopolitan cities are branded and celebrated, by launching The World’s City Brand, VisitVisit.com, which includes an urban streetwear fashion brand, and its media platform, TheCityShow.com. The initial launch is in 8 of the world’s great cities, including New York, Chicago, London, Miami, San Francisco, Montreal, Los Angeles and Toronto. The easy-to-use e-commerce site, VisitVisit.com, segments its city branded urban streetwear by apparel type, featuring t-shirts, hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts, with themes from your favorite city. To sign-up or make a purchase, please visit http://visitvisit.com

