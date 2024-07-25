Ivee joins TikTok’s Out of Phone initiative to help brands reach new audiences

Partnership will bolster joint sales opportunities and TikTok will license its premium short-form content to Ivee’s passenger infotainment system

CHICAGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivee, the mobility software provider creating premium passenger experiences in ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft, today announced a partnership with TikTok as part of the entertainment giant’s Out of Phone initiative. The out-of-home solution allows brands to amplify on-platform content beyond the mobile screen and into everyday life.



Riders in Ivee-enabled vehicles will have access to TikTok’s premium short-form content, giving TikTok advertisers the opportunity to reach new audiences within Ivee’s highly measurable and interactive DOOH experience.

“Ivee combines the high impact experience of Connected TV with conversion opportunities of mobile, plus the measurement capabilities that only come when you own the hardware,” said Alex Giannikoulis, CEO of Ivee. “We’re thrilled to partner with TikTok. Delivering high-quality short-form content is ideal for Ivee’s shorter trips and having TikTok’s world-class sales team sell Ivee Ads is a strategic win-win”

The partnership will empower TikTok to offer the Ivee Ads product as an “add-on” for advertising buyers, allowing brands to reach broad audiences beyond the platform. With Ivee’s Ad Platform, TikTok’s advertisers can now target passengers in transit via Ivee’s personalized experience that allows passengers to watch their favorite TV show, catch up on the news, or get recommendations based on their destination.

"With Out of Phone, we're taking TikTok beyond the palm of our hands and incorporating our community of creators into everyday life,” said Dan Page, Global Head of Distribution, New Screens, TikTok. “With Ivee, we found a partner that thoughtfully curates content and aligns it with a passenger’s interest & mindset.”

The partnership comes on the heels of Ivee’s successful rollout in markets such as NYC, LA, Miami, & Chicago on the Uber, Lyft, Via, and Blacklane networks. The company’s unique approach to the passenger experience creates perfect opportunities to reach consumers. Ivee’s deep user engagement drives outcomes for brands that exceed traditional performance marketing channels such as Google and Facebook.

For brands, Ivee Ads offers:

Higher CTRs than Traditional Methods: Ivee Ads offers 6x higher CTRs than Google, YouTube, and Facebook, and 2x more Completed Video Views than YouTube and Facebook, making it a better choice for advertisers who want to achieve better results.

Ivee Ads offers 6x higher CTRs than Google, YouTube, and Facebook, and 2x more Completed Video Views than YouTube and Facebook, making it a better choice for advertisers who want to achieve better results. Intelligent Targeting: Ivee Ads' targeting capabilities allow advertisers to reach the right audience by geo-location, trip destination, day-part, content type, and user sentiment, making their campaigns more effective.

Ivee Ads' targeting capabilities allow advertisers to reach the right audience by geo-location, trip destination, day-part, content type, and user sentiment, making their campaigns more effective. Impactful Analytics: Ivee Ads offers rich analytics, allowing advertisers to track the performance of their campaigns and make data-driven decisions.



For more information about Ivee, please contact hello@goivee.com.

About Ivee

Ivee creates in-vehicle experiences that help people make the most of their time in transit. Our personalized infotainment software has something for every passenger, whether they want to read the news, catch up on work, or even get recommendations for where to eat at their destination. Ivee has been recognized for innovation by the Plug & Play accelerator, MediaPost, and the National Retail Foundation’s Innovation Lab. You can find Ivee® at @rideivee on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. http://www.goivee.com

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok's global headquarters are in Los Angeles and Singapore, and its offices include New York, London, Dublin, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact

Andrea Holland

DialedPR

andrea@dialedpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99c3bec4-4f51-4c30-b961-ffdb3adbbea4