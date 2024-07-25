Kartoon Studios, VeVe, and Multiverse Clothing Company Inc. Release First-Ever Line of Stan Lee Limited-Edition “Phygital” Collections During San Diego Comic-Con

Exclusive Collections of Physical and Digital Collectibles Include Original Art from Esteemed Contemporary Artists, Rob Prior, Burton Morris, and Bill Sienkiewicz, Drop 1, Series 1 Now Available

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON), the controlling partner of “Stan Lee Universe, LLC,” VeVe, the global leader in digital collectibles and comics derived from some of the world’s best-known IP, and groundbreaking Multiverse Clothing Company Inc. debut today the first drop in a series of Stan Lee limited-edition fine art digital and apparel collectible releases this year.



These exclusive ‘phygital’ collections, which blend fine art with smart fashion, will be showcased in VeVe’s booth #1630 at San Diego Comic-Con. The artwork featured in the collection is created by three of the most renowned contemporary pop culture artists, Rob Prior, Burton Morris, and Bill Sienkiewicz. All three artists created Stan Lee limited-edition portraits that are being offered for the first time ever as digital, as well as on limited-edition apparel collectibles, including a lined hoodie (MSRP: $99.00), lined suede bomber jackets (MSRP: $149.99) and lined leather jackets (MSRP: $250.00).

By purchasing a limited release apparel item at Multiverse Clothing’s online store , from today through July 28, fans can then redeem two digital collectibles immediately on VeVe using the free redemption codes in the order confirmation. All purchasers will be able to redeem from VeVe a Gold and Silver King of Cameos Stan Lee Chibi style digital collectible, plus the corresponding Stan Lee Fine Art digital collectible associated with the artwork by Burton Morris, Rob Prior or Bill Sienkiewicz based on their apparel item purchased.

Each limited-edition and individually numbered piece of apparel comes with an Easter Egg that unlocks access to Stan Lee Universe Exclusive Drop 2, which features 60 artist-signed physical portraits. Fast-acting fans will discover they can purchase highly coveted, limited-edition and priceless Stan Lee art signed by these world-famous artists.

Lloyd Mintz, SVP of Global Consumer Products, Kartoon Studios stated: “This cutting-edge partnership with VeVe and Multiverse Clothing has resulted in not only a tremendous opportunity to pay tribute to the legend of Stan Lee, but also offer fans an incredible opportunity to own what we consider to be priceless artwork and fresh and unique clothing created in conjunction with these globally renowned pop culture artists. This drop represents the first wave of what we feel is creating highly sought after collectibles that will be treasured by fans.”

David Yu, VeVe’s CEO and co-founder commented on the launch: “We’re excited to have the art canvases and apparel collection on display at the VeVe booth at San Diego Comic-Con! Being part of this collab with Kartoon Studios and Multiverse Clothing, which celebrates Stan Lee and blends fine art with smart fashion and digital collectibles, is exciting for VeVe. Offering the matching digital collectible of art from three renowned contemporary popular artists along with a very special gold Stan Lee collectible enables us to engage with fans in a fashion-forward way.”

Tricia Srinivasan, Multiverse Clothing Company Inc’s co-founder said: “We are excited to be working with such incredible companies like VeVe and Kartoon Studios to help extend Stan Lee’s legacy through innovative ways to improve the fan experience. Stan was such a pioneer so it’s fitting that these revolutionary drops begin with him.”

About Stan Lee

Known by his signature phrase “Excelsior!”, Stan Lee is one of the most prolific and legendary creators of all time. As Marvel's editor-in-chief, Stan "The Man" Lee helped build a universe of interlocking continuity, one where fans felt as if they could turn a street corner and run into a superhero from Spider-Man to the Fantastic Four, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk, the X-Men, and more. Stan went on to become Marvel’s editorial director and publisher in 1972 and was eventually named chairman emeritus. He was the co-creator of characters appearing in 4 of the top 10 box office movies of all time, which featured Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, and of course the Avengers, accounting for billions of dollars of revenue for Marvel and the Walt Disney Company.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company’s IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, “Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; “Shaq’s Garage,” starring Shaquille O’Neal, on Kartoon Channel!; “Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original, “Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada’s WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including “Cocomelon,” “Barbie’s Playhouse,” “Unicorn Academy,” and “SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany’s Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe’s leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company’s wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit www.kartoonstudios.com

About Veve

Founded in 2018, VeVe was created by collectors, for collectors to bring premium licensed digital collectibles to the mass market. With over 10 million digital collectibles sold, VeVe is the largest mobile-first digital collectibles platform and one of the top grossing Entertainment Apps in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Utilizing both blockchain and augmented reality technologies, VeVe enables users to buy, sell and play with their Digital Collectibles & Comics all via our iOS and Android app. VeVe has partnered with leading brands including Disney, Marvel, Lamborghini, Star Wars and more. VeVe’s 3D augmented reality photo mode allows collectors to interact & play with every digital collectible, as well as share their collectibles through VeVe’s in-app social feed, or showcase their creativity on social platforms including Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more.

In addition, VeVe uses Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling protocol, Immutable X, which provides instant trade confirmation, scalability (over 9,000 trades per second), zero gas fees, and a 99.9% reduction in environmental footprint.

Start your digital collecting journey on the VeVe Digital Collectibles app - available on both iOS and Android or online at www.veve.me/collectibles. Visit www.veve.me/comics to discover the future of comics.

Learn more: VeVe.me | X | Discord | Facebook | Instagram

About Multiverse Clothing Company Inc.

Founded in 2022, Multiverse Clothing Company Inc. (MCCI) partners with world renown IP companies to launch groundbreaking ways to monetize their IP in both the physical and digital realms, whilst greatly enhancing the fan experience.

Multiverse Clothing Company Inc develops groundbreaking limited-edition smart fashion using graphic art related to superheroes, comic books, recording artists, animated characters, video game characters, and athletes. The stylish high-end lined smart apparel collections have built-in utility so that humans and Avatars can unlock experiences, access content and do so much more.

For additional information, please visit multiverseclothingcompany.com

X | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include statements such as creating highly sought after collectibles that will be treasured by fans, engaging with fans in a fashion-forward way and extending Stan Lee’s legacy through innovative ways to improve the fan experience. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to extend Stan Lee’s legacy through innovative ways to improve the fan experience, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT:

pr@kartoonstudios.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

ir@kartoonstudios.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0dce4926-47bc-4aac-9ef6-09bea446d5eb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f16e3d1-08b9-4bd7-9b46-926b170fe89c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d842a38b-853e-448c-9a7a-68a1998694d9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f23e27c1-d908-4fd3-8509-a969be3c9215