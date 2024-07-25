Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Blouberg Career EXPO in Limpopo, 26 Jul
Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli will tomorrow Friday 26 July 2024, address the KOSTA Foundation 5th Annual Blouberg Mayoral Careers Expo. The Expo is a partnership with Capricorn District Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Blouberg Local Municipality.
Details below:
Venue: Senwabarwana Sports Complex Stadium- (Limpopo- Bochum)
Date: Friday 26 July 2024
Time: 9h00 - 13h00
Media enquiries:
Mandisa Mbele
Cell: 082 580 2213