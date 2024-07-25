Submit Release
Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli addresses Blouberg Career EXPO in Limpopo, 26 Jul

Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli will tomorrow Friday 26 July 2024, address the KOSTA Foundation 5th Annual Blouberg Mayoral Careers Expo. The Expo is a partnership with Capricorn District Department of Basic Education, Department of Higher Education and Blouberg Local Municipality.

Details below:

Venue: Senwabarwana Sports Complex Stadium- (Limpopo- Bochum)
Date:  Friday 26 July 2024 
Time: 9h00 - 13h00

Media enquiries: 
Mandisa Mbele 
Cell: 082 580 2213

