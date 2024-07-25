Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,213 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,800 in the last 365 days.

Minister Dion George extends condolences following fire in Garden Route National Park

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George has extended his condolences to the families of the three people who tragically lost their lives in a fire at the Garden Route National Park in Knysna. 

The fire broke out at the Tree Top Chalet on July 18, 2024 where two SANParks staff and one non-SANParks person. Ranger Services was notified of smoke permeating near the forest and upon investigation found the chalet ablaze. Emergency services were dispatched from the Bitou Municipality Fire Department and the South African Police Service. 

"Our hearts are heavy with sorrow following the devastating fire at Garden Route National Park that claimed three precious lives. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We are committed to providing all necessary support during this difficult time," said Minister George.

During the process of managing and containing the fire, three bodies, which are burnt beyond recognition, were discovered. An inquest has been opened with the SAPS and the process of identifying the bodies through DNA testing is underway. The names of the deceased will be disclosed once the identification process has been finalised. 

“SANParks is in regular contact with the SAPS and in close liaison with and providing support to the families during this most difficult time. With the matter still under investigation, I appeal for space and respect to the family members,” said Minister George.

For media enquiries, contact: 
Peter Mbelengwa 
Cell: 082 611 8197 
E-mail: pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za  

You just read:

Minister Dion George extends condolences following fire in Garden Route National Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more