Minister Dion George extends condolences following fire in Garden Route National Park

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George has extended his condolences to the families of the three people who tragically lost their lives in a fire at the Garden Route National Park in Knysna.

The fire broke out at the Tree Top Chalet on July 18, 2024 where two SANParks staff and one non-SANParks person. Ranger Services was notified of smoke permeating near the forest and upon investigation found the chalet ablaze. Emergency services were dispatched from the Bitou Municipality Fire Department and the South African Police Service.

"Our hearts are heavy with sorrow following the devastating fire at Garden Route National Park that claimed three precious lives. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. We are committed to providing all necessary support during this difficult time," said Minister George.

During the process of managing and containing the fire, three bodies, which are burnt beyond recognition, were discovered. An inquest has been opened with the SAPS and the process of identifying the bodies through DNA testing is underway. The names of the deceased will be disclosed once the identification process has been finalised.

“SANParks is in regular contact with the SAPS and in close liaison with and providing support to the families during this most difficult time. With the matter still under investigation, I appeal for space and respect to the family members,” said Minister George.

