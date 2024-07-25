Johnson Fistel Announces it has Initiated a Class Action Investigation into STMicroelectronics

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors’ losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On July 25, 2024, STMicroelectronics disclosed its U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ending June 29, 2024, and subsequently revised its full-year revenue and margin projections downward for the second time within the current fiscal year. The company now anticipates total revenue for 2024 to fall within the range of $13.2 billion to $13.7 billion, a reduction from the prior forecast of $14 billion to $15 billion. Notably, during the fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call held in January, the company had projected 2024 revenues to range between $15.9 billion and $16.9 billion.

For the second quarter, revenue experienced a 25.3% decline year-over-year, amounting to $3.23 billion. Additionally, net sales to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and through Distribution channels decreased by 14.9% and 43.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.

Following this news, the stock was trading down 13% during pre-market trading on July 25, 2024.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

