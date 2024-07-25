GA Drilling Partners with Petrobras to Deliver Extreme Efficiency in the Deep Drilling Process

Drilling innovator de-risks ultra-deep drilling with speed and extended tool life

HOUSTON, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today GA Drilling , a pioneer in drilling innovations, announced that it has entered into a technical cooperation program with Petrobras, one of the largest energy companies in the world. In cooperation with Cenpes, Petrobras’ research, development, and innovation center, the partnership aims to revolutionize the industry by bringing a next-generation downhole drilling system to fruition, significantly reducing well construction costs and risk in challenging drilling applications.



The partnership pairs Petrobras with GA Drilling’s technology, a downhole anchoring and drive system that will form the cornerstone of an advanced autonomous reeled drilling system. The collaboration aims to enable deep and complex offshore wells to be drilled from a light well intervention vessel rather than a more costly semi-sub or drill ship, saving 30% of well construction cost.

“Taken together, the benefits of our drilling technologies equal better efficiency, leading to lower costs, smaller operational footprint, and ultimately, lower risk overall,” said Igor Kocis, CEO and co-founder of GA Drilling, a leader in unlocking geothermal energy anywhere through innovative technologies and expertise. “Working with Petrobras and Cenpes enables us to continue development at lightning speed, utilizing their state-of-the-art testing infrastructure and environments to advance our mission of global geothermal energy adoption.”

GA Drilling’s novel system significantly improves drilling efficiency and enables the replacement of conventional drill pipe with reeled continuous tubing, thus minimizing pipe handling hazards, tripping times, and well control risk. The new technology includes sophisticated drilling automation and control systems and real-time wireline communications to the surface that optimizes and drives the drilling process downhole at the rock face rather than many thousands of feet above.

About GA Drilling

GA Drilling, the leader in deep geothermal drilling technology, is changing the economics behind access to this clean, safe, and abundant energy source. Our technology offers a secure solution for a local and independent source of electricity, heating, clean water, and food production. Geothermal energy is the only renewable source that delivers regardless of weather conditions or the day-night cycle. GA Drilling’s scalable, modular solutions are able to access this clean, baseload energy source faster, at deeper depths, and more cost-effective than ever before, even through hard rock and steel.

GA Drilling’s success is the result of 10+ years of R&D, 25+ registered patents, and support from a full-time team of over 50 engineers. The company has industrial funding, VC investors, 20 EU research grants, and strategic technology development partnerships with drilling industry leaders from Brazil, Europe, the U.S., and Asia. Learn more at www.gadrilling.com .

About CENPES/Petrobras

Petrobras is a publicly traded corporation operating in an integrated and specialized manner in the oil, natural gas, and energy industry. We have expertise in exploration and production as a result of decades of development in the Brazilian basins, especially in deep and ultra-deep waters. This has made us a world leader in the segment.

Our business goes beyond field reach and oil and gas withdrawal. This entails a long process by which we transport oil and gas to our refineries and natural gas treatment units. Therefore, those units must be equipped and constantly evolving to provide the best products. We have as priority to operate at low costs and with a low carbon footprint, which contributes to our commitment to a sustainable development for a society in transition.

The Leopoldo Américo Miguez de Mello Research, Development and Innovation Center (Cenpes) is a hub for imagining, creating, and building the future. Located in Rio de Janeiro, it encompasses a vast space of over 308,000 square meters and houses more than 116 laboratories and pilot plants equipped with cutting-edge technologies such as supercomputers and machine learning. With a skilled workforce of over 1,100 employees, including doctors, masters, and technicians, Cenpes conducts research to support Petrobras' business strategies and generate value. Its focus areas span exploration and production of oil and gas, refining, gas and energy, logistics, and product development for commercialization and sustainability. Additionally, Cenpes actively develops sustainable technologies for the energy market, including decarbonization efforts and renewable energy development. Through collaboration with universities, research institutions, suppliers, startups, and other operators, Cenpes fosters an innovative ecosystem and drives the creation of pioneering technologies for the global oil, gas, and energy industry.

As part of Petrobras' culture of innovation, Cenpes has a rich history of achievements, pioneering processes, and technologies that yield positive results for both Petrobras and the industry as a whole. The center's mission is to shape Petrobras' future by enabling the development of groundbreaking technologies and processes. Cenpes actively engages in scientific cooperation programs, partnering with national and international institutions to seek innovative solutions. This collaborative culture is exemplified by the Petrobras Connections for Innovation Program, which facilitates interaction with the innovative ecosystem. Through these initiatives, Cenpes strives to ensure ethical, fair, safe, and competitive energy production that drives prosperity.

