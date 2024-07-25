Paris 2024: 5 Nimble Marketing Strategies to Engage Your Audiences during the Olympic Games





NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Paris 2024 Olympic Games approach, it’s not just the athletes who are gearing up for the big event; businesses around the world are also preparing to capture the attention of over a billion viewers. While sponsoring athletes or securing airtime on national stations is out of reach for most small businesses, digital marketing offers a nimble and cost-effective go-to-market approach.

According to VisualGPS research from iStock, a leading e-commerce platform providing premium images, illustrations, videos to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprises (SMEs), 40% of small business owners identify acquiring new customers as a key challenge for profitability, highlighting how a business engages customers online is crucial.

“The challenge for small businesses around customer acquisition revealed by our VisualGPS research highlights the value of impactful, cut-through advertising,” said Camila Picolli, Global Head of Digital Marketing at iStock. “Images and videos in digital marketing have the power to move people to click or scroll, especially during high-impact and saturated advertising moments like the Olympic Games. If small businesses are struggling to acquire or build consumer loyalty, the role of visual content in online advertising shouldn’t be overlooked.”

To help small businesses build a marketing strategy powered by visual content that helps them stand out, iStock experts share five gold medal-winning marketing strategies to triumph in this upcoming Olympic Games:

Foster Authentic Connections Through Authentic Visuals: iStock’s research shows 70% of people feel more connected to businesses that display varied behaviors and personalities. For your Olympics advertising to stand out, use relatable visuals of people of all abilities, and body types in sports, not just young, toned athletes. Use this as an opportunity to highlight the Games as a time for celebration, camaraderie, and social gatherings, emphasizing the joy of shared experiences and the well-being sports bring to everyone involved.



Leverage the Impact of Video Content: According to VisualGPS, 82% of people globally draw inspiration from videos on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, yet only 11% of SMBs and SMEs are using video content. Consider doing tutorials or explainers around your product to draw viewers. You can choose someone to be the voice of your company and use b-roll stock video to help convey your ideas or feelings. Stock short clips can provide just enough visual information to help you express what you want in a way that looks professional while still being easy to use.



Enhance SEO with Imagery: For some, SEO is all about keywords and written content, but visual content can also be used to enhance your search ranking. High-quality images and videos can help your content grow its audience potential on platforms like TikTok, Pinterest, and Alphabet. Repurpose the same keywords you use in your text for your video and image titles, asset titles, descriptions, and social media posts created to promote that content.



Invest in High-Quality, Trend-Setting Images: VisualGPS revealed that professional photography remains a top trusted source for authentic content, with 87% of people valuing image authenticity. While custom photoshoots can be expensive, high-quality stock images and videos offer a cost-effective alternative. Consider an image library like iStock, which offers exclusive and authentic images and videos that keep up with current visual trends, ensuring your content stays fresh and relevant. Additionally, their AI technology allows you to modify stock imagery by adding, replacing, or removing elements to better fit your project.



Harness the Power of Generative AI: iStock’s VisualGPS shows that 42% of SMBs and SMEs globally use AI-generated images for marketing. It’s no longer a question of if you should use AI, but how. To transition from ideation to implementation, first consider if AI saves time and money versus when stock or UGC (user generated content) is better. If AI is your choice, focus on its creative potential, think about new visual concepts around ‘competition,’ ‘teamwork,’ and ‘celebration’ that highlight the spirit of the Games. Lastly, opt for AI image generators like Generative AI by iStock that offer legal indemnification and are safe for commercial use.



