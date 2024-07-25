CloudBolt Named A Strong Performer in Cloud Cost Management and Optimization by Leading Independent Research Firm

Following comprehensive evaluation of the 12 top vendors in the category, CloudBolt scored among top three in strategy category

NORTH BETHESDA, MD, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud financial management, was named a Strong Performer in a new report by Forrester Research, titled The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management And Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024 . Forrester based its findings on the strength of vendors’ current offering, strategy, and market presence.

Forrester analysts evaluated multiple CCMO vendors, establishing the 12 most significant ones. Further, it classified them into four categories: Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders, and Challengers. CloudBolt emerged as a Strong Performer, scoring among the top three vendors in the strategy category.

The report states, “CloudBolt Software has an excellent product vision that reflects an understanding of the key growth areas that are required to improve its position in this market.”

CloudBolt’s future-proof Augmented FinOps platform received the highest scores possible in the criteria of capacity planning and assessment, platform experience and service-level agreements, integrations and APIs, access and permissions, usage policies, and pricing transparency and flexibility.

“CloudBolt is moving fast. We’re on a mission to bring a fresh perspective to the CCMO landscape. As a third-generation vendor, everything we develop is designed to address the needs of today's complex multi-cloud environments. FinOps leaders are hungry for a modern approach, and we're delivering where first-gen offerings fall short. Beyond table stakes, our adaptive platform is purpose-built for the evolving demands of cloud cost management,” said Kyle Campos , Chief Technology and Product Officer at CloudBolt.

According to the report:

CloudBolt has become “a strong competitor in the CCMO space.”

“CloudBolt differentiates with its bidirectional integration and its on-premises management built on its prior multicloud management offering.”

“It is superior in access and permissions, usage policies, and capacity planning — an area that is normally a gap for most CCMO solutions.”

“CloudBolt is a good fit for companies that require hybrid cloud management and a flexible product that will grow with their needs.”

“We are thrilled to be named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research. For us, this underscores our commitment to delivering innovative FinOps solutions and highlights our dedication to excellence and to the FinOps community at large,” said Craig Hinkley , CloudBolt’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are dedicated to providing a flexible, scalable solution that maximizes long-term ROI and empowers enterprises to fully realize the potential of their cloud.”

CloudBolt’s Forrester Wave placement comes on the heels of GigaOm's Cloud FinOps report, where CloudBolt was named a top three vendor overall. Access the full Forrester report here or click here to read CloudBolt’s recent blog post, The Future of Cloud Cost Management and Reporting is Here.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt is The Cloud ROI Company™. We are singularly focused on solving the most pressing problem with cloud today: increasing return on investment (ROI). With the introduction of our Augmented FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt is leveraging AI/ML-informed insights and applying intelligent automation and orchestration proactively and retrospectively to make complete cloud lifecycle optimization a reality. CloudBolt enables organizations to realize the full potential of any cloud fabric by closing the “insight to action” gap. By streamlining, clarifying, and optimizing spend and control, we help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .

