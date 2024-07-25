Guidepoint Qsight Launches Qsight Prospector: The Medical Aesthetics Industry's First Data-Driven Sales Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guidepoint Qsight , a leader in leveraging proprietary data to provide unmatched analytics solutions, today announced the launch of Qsight Prospector, the first data-driven sales platform tailored for the Medical Aesthetics industry. This platform transforms sales strategies for manufacturers and other stakeholders, facilitating the identification and engagement of over 40,000 medical spas (medspas) and aesthetics practices across the United States.

Qsight Prospector aggregates a wealth of verified data, including locations, contact details, sales revenue, social media and online presence, treatments and services offered. This comprehensive tool empowers sales teams to segment practices effectively, conduct targeted outreach and streamline lead qualification.

“Our clients have been navigating the industry on their own, without data and tools afforded to other healthcare markets to guide their sales strategies,” said Erik Haines, managing director of Guidepoint Qsight. “Qsight Prospector equips sales professionals to outperform competitors by working smarter, offering data-driven and action-oriented insights and tools that allow them to focus on the most promising opportunities, ultimately enhancing their salesforce effectiveness and return on investment.”

Key features of Qsight Prospector include:

Targeted Sales Outreach: Leverage a verified database of over 40,000 U.S. aesthetics practices and medspas to connect with the right prospects at the right time.

Leverage a verified database of over 40,000 U.S. aesthetics practices and medspas to connect with the right prospects at the right time. Streamlined Lead Qualification: Improve the lead qualification process with data-driven insights, enabling users to focus on the most promising opportunities.

Improve the lead qualification process with data-driven insights, enabling users to focus on the most promising opportunities. Competitive Intelligence: Gain a competitive edge with in-depth intelligence on market trends, competitor activities and emerging opportunities within the Aesthetics industry.

Gain a competitive edge with in-depth intelligence on market trends, competitor activities and emerging opportunities within the Aesthetics industry. Segmentation of Practices: Categorize practices to tailor marketing strategies, ensuring messaging resonates with specific groups and maximizing engagement.

Before Qsight Prospector, identifying and engaging with target aesthetics practices and medspas was highly manual and inefficient. Sales teams had to rely on fragmented tools like physician locators, internet searches and social media tracking, offering limited insights not specifically tailored to the Aesthetics industry.

“With Qsight Prospector, manufacturers can now make informed decisions about where to focus their resources while maximizing their market impact,” Haines added. “This launch is a significant milestone for Guidepoint Qsight and aligns with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges of the Medical Aesthetics industry.”

For more information about Qsight Prospector and to schedule a demo, click here or contact qsight.prospector@guidepoint.com .

About Guidepoint Qsight

Built on a foundation of proprietary healthcare data, Guidepoint Qsight is dedicated to providing unparalleled data and analytics solutions that empower businesses in the Aesthetics and Medical Technology industries to make strategic, data-driven decisions. By combining comprehensive market intelligence with innovative technology, Qsight delivers reliable and consistent industry insights. This data intelligence enables clients to optimize their sales and marketing strategies, proactively prepare for and respond to ever-evolving market dynamics and achieve their business goals.

