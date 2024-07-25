Evofem Biosciences to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference on August 1st

Live moderated video webcast with Evofem management on Thursday, August 1 at 10:30am ET

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s health innovator Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (“Evofem” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: EVFM) today announced that Saundra Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer and Amy Raskopf, Chief Business Development Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference as follows:



Date: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 10:30am ET Access Webcast:

(live and archive) https://bit.ly/3LySuJN



or archive: https://evofem.investorroom.com/events



During this live, interactive online event, investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights

Acquired global rights to SOLOSEC ® (secnidazole) 2 g oral granules, a single-dose oral antibiotic to treat bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections.

(secnidazole) 2 g oral granules, a single-dose oral antibiotic to treat bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis, two common sexual health infections. Licensed commercial rights to hormone-free Phexxi ® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) contraceptive gel in the Middle East to Emirati pharmaceutical company Pharma 1 Drug Store.

(lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) contraceptive gel in the Middle East to Emirati pharmaceutical company Pharma 1 Drug Store. Partnered with leading telemedicine company Hello Alpha to add Phexxi to its commercial offering as a hormone-free contraception solution for women, especially those on GLP-1s and others looking for hormone-free birth control.



Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., is commercializing innovative products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. The Company's first FDA-approved product, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate), is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. It comes in a box of 12 pre-filled applicators and is applied 0-60 minutes before each act of sex.

In July 2024 Evofem broadened its commercial offering with the acquisition of SOLOSEC® (secnidazole) 2g oral granules, an FDA-approved oral antibiotic for the treatment of two sexual health diseases: bacterial vaginosis (BV), a common vaginal infection, in females 12 years of age and older, and trichomoniasis, a common sexually transmitted infection (STI), in people 12 years of age and older. SOLOSEC provides a complete course of therapy in just one dose.

In December 2023, Evofem entered into a Merger Agreement with Aditxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTX) under which Aditxt intends to acquire Evofem. The parties reinstated and amended the Merger Agreement, as amended, in May and July 2024, and are working to close the contemplated transaction in the second half of 2024.

Phexxi® and SOLOSEC® are registered trademarks of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, the likelihood of success and anticipated timing to close the contemplated Aditxt transaction. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are current only as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on May 12, 2024, and any subsequent filings. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

