SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Morris Kandinov Investigating MYPS, ALDX, LOVE and SKIN; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National law firm Morris Kandinov is investigating the actions of the officers and board of directors of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., The Lovesac Company, and The Beauty Health Company. If you are a current owner of shares of any of these stocks, contact leo@moka.law or call (619) 780-3993.



PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Accused of Misleading Investors

On March 31, 2024, Judge Richard F. Boulware, II of the United States District Court for the District of Nevada issued an order denying in part the defendants’ motion to dismiss in the pending securities class action against PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., paving the way for litigation to proceed. Morris Kandinov LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law, on behalf of shareholders. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://moka.law/case-contact-form/. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Accused of Misleading Investors

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) Accused of Misleading Investors

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) Accused of Misleading Investors

Morris Kandinov LLP is a national law firm that specializes in recovering investment losses and protecting stockholder rights. We work on contingency (i.e., you do not pay our fees out-of-pocket), and our attorneys have made substantial recoveries for investors in jurisdictions across the country. The firm would be happy to further discuss these matters, and any legal rights or remedies potentially available to you, at no charge.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

