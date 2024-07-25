NATIONAL CENTER ON SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME AND XEALTH INCREASE SPEED AND ACCESSIBILITY OF CRITICAL PARENTING RESOURCES

Healthcare organizations use digital health platform to automate the delivery of National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome content and app, plus track enrollment, usage and engagement metrics

SEATTLE and FARMINGTON, Utah, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that the company and the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome are using Xealth’s digital health platform to engage newborn families with digital content and mobile app. Xealth automatically sends the program-related app and information to new families at key moments, driving adoption and reducing caregiver tasks.

About 1,300 reported cases of shaken baby syndrome (SBS)/abusive head trauma (AHT) occur in the U.S. each year, with 80% of surviving victims suffering lifelong disabilities. The National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome’s Period of PURPLE Crying program is the world’s leading SBS/AHT prevention program. Available in both English and Spanish, nearly 500,000 families across the U.S. are provided with this education every year. During an eight-year study, a 35% reduction in the incidence of AHT was shown when this program was provided to families.

Using Xealth enables faster and easier distribution of consistent communication across locations, providing families with timely access to program information. Already live in a pediatric healthcare system, it also offers organizations the means to track enrollment, usage and engagement with the Period of PURPLE Crying app. By leveraging Xealth’s digital health platform to centralize digital health assets and tools within the EHR, care teams can digitally order, monitor and measure the use of these materials. This gives transparency into the adoption and effectiveness of the program, allowing care teams to adjust if usage is below target.

“The first two months of a baby’s life are often the most stressful for a parent and caregiver as the baby’s crying is at its peak and caregivers are regularly sleep-deprived,” said Danielle Vázquez, BSW, executive director for the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome. “Our Period of PURPLE Crying program supports parents and caregivers in their understanding of early increased infant crying to reduce the incidence of shaken baby syndrome. We are excited to work with Xealth to equip families and caregivers with consistent, user-friendly resources.”

“Bringing a newborn home is one of the happiest and most anxious times in a family’s life as they decipher the baby’s needs,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “Caregivers need as much information as possible, in a way that is easy to share and referenceable at any time, and health systems want to know their programs have the desired impact. We are proud to incorporate the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome’s PURPLE program as part of our standard offering, as it is a no-brainer to prioritize this important work.”

About the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome

Founded in 2000, the National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome (NCSBS) is a non-profit 501(c)3 public charity with a mission to “The National Center on Shaken Baby Syndrome commits to prevent shaken baby syndrome / abusive head trauma and promote the well-being of infants through supporting and educating families, caregivers and professionals.”

The NCSBS works nationally and internationally with hospitals, public health, pediatricians, social workers, home visitors and other similarly aligned individuals and organizations to provide education and resources to families and professionals that will ultimately keep babies safe. The NCSBS is a leader in the development of shaken baby syndrome/abusive head trauma (SBS/AHT) prevention programs, training courses and public education campaigns. Each year, the National Center's resources and services reach over a million people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dontshake.org.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence in 2017, and investors include Advocate Health Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Oracle, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

