Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held June 23rd & 24th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4cRXPaV

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29.

July 23rd & July 24th Presenting Companies:

Company Ticker(s)
Horizon Copper Corp. OTCQX: HNCUF | TSXV: HCU
Tru Precious Metals Corp. OTCQB: TRUIF | TSXV: TRU
United States Antimony Corp. NYSE American: UAMY
LithiumBank Resources Corp. OTCQX: LBNKF | TSXV: LBNK
GoGold Resources, Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
Electric Metals (USA) Limited OTCQB: EMUSF | TSXV: EML
Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Outcrop Silver OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Banyan Gold Corp. OTCQB: BYAGF | TSXV: BYN
Equity Metals Corporation OTCQB: EQMEF | TSXV: EQTY
Neometals Ltd. OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT
1911 Gold Corp Pink: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB
Denarius Metals Corp. OTCQX: DNRSF | CBOE CA: DMET
Zeus North America Mining Corp. OTCQB: ZUUZF | CSE: ZEUS
Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Southern Silver Exploration Corp. OTCQX: SSVFF | TSXV: SSV
Li-FT Power Ltd. OTCQX: LIFFF | TSXV: LIFT
Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
Fathom Nickel Inc. OTCQB: FNICF | CSE: FNI
Headwater Gold Inc. OTCQB: HWAUF | CSE: HWG


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

